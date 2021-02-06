Bollywood Industry and Advertising Ethics Breach – NICKELED AND DIMED

In the age of globalization, everyone is in competition with others and when it comes to business, the creative strategy of advertising agencies knows no bounds. The success of the product depends on how effectively it has been presented to the public and a successful marketing strategy advocates the effectiveness of the product. The mantra that celebrity endorsement improves the effectiveness of the marketing strategy seems to have gone too far. Often, fame appears as a synonym of brand, be it Aamir Khan for Titan, Bollywood Diva Hema Malini for Kent RO or Amitabh Bachchan for Cadbury.

Unbutton my iconic Leviss 501 jeans!

The show titled Live unbuttoned spirit first aired in 2008 where Akshay Kumar was found unbuttoning his jeans by a female model as part of the Levis jeans ad. Subsequently, Twinkle Khanna performed the same stunt during Lakme Fashion Week 2009 as aroused controversy and filing a complaint against the couple for serious violation of the ethical rules mentioned by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) as such an act promotes the means of vulgarity and obscenity.

Health warning required

Many Pan Masala brands are endorsed by prominent celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan (Pan Vilas), Ajay Devgn (Vimal Pan Masala), Sunny Leone (Shilajeet pan masala) and Govinda (Paan-E-Shahee). But Pan masala ads have also received special attention in the eyes of the regulator and the latest ASCI guidelines have explicitly stated that celebrities should avoid endorsing any item that by law requires a health warning on its advertising or packaging. In 2018, the Delhi government also attempted to ban tobacco advertisements featuring celebrities.

What Has Maggi Row Taught Celebrities ?: Approve with care

Nestlé, a popular MNC, which makes Maggi instant noodles and has Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit as their brand ambassador, not only landed in a huge food safety scandal but also opened the debate over celebrity endorsement. In 2015, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) of Uttar Pradesh and the Directorate of Drug Control of Bihar (FDA) claimed that Maggi the samples contained lead and monosodium glutamate (MSG) far more than the allowable limits and notices have been given under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 (FSSA) not only to Nestlé, but also to Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

Make Endorser responsible according to ASCI rules

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a voluntary self-regulatory council created in 1985, regulates the Indian advertising industry amid no central statutory agency or uniform legislation in India. In 2017, the board established rules that place greater responsibility on endorsers to exercise due diligence to ensure that all claims, comparisons and descriptions made in the advertisements they endorse are not misleading or deceptive. It is also the responsibility of the advertising agency to ensure that the endorsers know the ASCI codes.

Establish liability under the Consumer Protection Act 2019

The law sets the liability of endorsers whereas there have been numerous instances in the recent past where consumers have fallen prey to unfair trading practices under the influence of celebrities acting as brand ambassadors and promoters. It will also strengthen the consumer rights and also provides for a redress mechanism for complaints about product defects or insufficient services, as it provides for the establishment of a central consumer protection authority (CCPA) to regulate matters relating to violation of consumer rights, unfair commercial practices and false or misleading advertising that are detrimental to the interests of the public and consumers.

Section 21 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for the power of the authority to immediately cease advertising that prejudices or misleads the interests of the consumer. In addition, the authority’s power extends to the imposition of a fine of up to ten lakh rupees, with the additional power to prohibit the endorser from advertising for one year. With all of these extended powers, the authority will be able to administer the advertisement.

But there are some gaps to be filled. For example, there is no clarity as to the identity of the endorser and there appears to be an inconsistency as to whether the criminal provisions correspond only to commercial advertisements or pro bono advertisements. In addition to this, an obligation has been placed on endorsers to exercise due diligence while upholding advertising claims, but no tests are prescribed for this. Unlike India, the United States applies a particular test, that is, a test for ‘just reason to believe’. The test is whether the endorser actually believes in the functionality and uses the product or not. The endorser is held responsible if he does not meet the criterion.

The United States has been one of the experts in the regulation of trademark endorsers. Since the 1970s, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulated advertisements showing endorsers by guidelines / notices and in 2000 it introduced the “Guides on the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.” The guidelines require endorsers to use the product before approving it and should not broadcast their experience by making statements simply based on the script of the ad. Additionally, the guidelines require disclosure of any relationship between the organization selling the product and the endorser of the product, which can affect how people perceive the approval.

The fault in our starred advertisements: With great personality comes great responsibility

The new development in consumer rights jurisprudence will put some liability on the endorser who charges astronomical fees for advertising contracts and on the entire advertising industry for wooing consumers by exerting unreasonable influence. Now you can no longer claim ignorance or compensation. Therefore, an informed and responsible choice is the way to go!

Dikshi Arora is a second year law student at Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, CPL 2021-22 Public Policy Fellow and columnist at CNES, JGU. Shivank Kumar is a BA student. LL.B. at Symbiosis Law School, NOIDA.