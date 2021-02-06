“ Don’t come unprepared to Mumbai to be an actor ”





Bombay: Actor Rajkummar Rao, known for his nuanced performances, says cinema is changing and aspiring artists should prepare before coming to Mumbai. “The only talent I had was that I fell in love with my art. I fell in love with playing like a kid. I never looked for fame or money. I told myself that this is something I really love and want to do for the rest of my life. With this dream I started doing theater in Delhi and later I joined Pune Film Institute because I didn’t want to come to this city without preparation, ”said Rao. “I wanted to train first. This is something I often tell aspiring actors (don’t) just because your friends believe you can emulate and look good and you should go to Mumbai. Don’t come to Mumbai without preparation, especially now when the cinema is changing. We need talent here now. So train first and then come to this city, because there are so many wonderful opportunities. The only talent I had was to not give up and keep chasing my dream without having a plan B, ”said Rao, while interacting with the media at the launch of Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg’s book,“ Neelkanth “. Speaking of the book, the actor said, “This is a mystery thriller about a cop in Delhi, so the concept of this book itself made me very excited. After knowing them both and knowing its base storyline, I can’t wait to read it. “ When asked if he would like to be a part of the movie that is supposed to be on the book, he replied, “Absolutely! I’m always on the lookout for great stories so that we can make a movie out of them. I’m sure it’s going to be an interesting and exciting book, so I think we can make a major feature film out of this book. Rao will next be seen in Abhishek Jain’s Hum Do Humare Do with Kriti Sanon, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar.







