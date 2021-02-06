Star Trek community mourns the death of legendary actor Christopher Plummer – TrekMovie.com

Today, legendary actor Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91. reports, Oscar winner Tony and Emmy passed away peacefully today at his home in Connecticut. In addition to his many roles over seven decades, Trek fans remember Plummer as Klingon General Chang in the 1991 film. Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country.

Hollywood legend and Star Trek fan too

This video from The Hollywood Reporter looks back at Plummer’s career The sound of music to his work over the past decade.

Plummer’s relationship with William Shatner predates Star Trek VI. They date back decades, and their history includes Shatner being Plummer’s understudy on the Stratford stage in Canada. In the next clip, Plummer tells a funny story about how he figured out Bill was going to be a star.

Even beyond his relationship with Shatner, Plummer was a fan of Star Trek before taking on the role of Chang. In the video below from Shatner’s Star Trek documentary series The captains, Plummer tells how he was a fan in the 1960s.

An iconic Klingon

Christopher Plummer played the main antagonist General Chang in the latest TOS movie, Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country. The actor preferred not to take the typical Klingon hair, which earned him a unique Klingon look. Fitting well with his Shakespearean acting roots, Chang also liked to quote the Bard, as can be seen in the decisive battle scene below.

Plummer reprized the role of Chang for the 2000 video game Star Trek: Klingon Academy, who also explained how he lost an eye. The video below shows the intro of the game.

Recalled by Shatner and the Star Trek community

William Shatner offered his thoughts on the death on Twitter, in a thread, which reads in full

A gentleman by the name of Christopher Plummer passed away today. It was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Can someone you know intimately whose every breath and thought that resembles yours so much or a friend be someone whose life is intertwined near and far with great time intervals between meetings? He was the kind of friend Chris Plummer was to me. I think the last image of our friendship was in a documentary I was making in which I interviewed him in a theater that we both performed at the Stratford Festival in Ontario. We spent the afternoon laughing and looking forward to our mutual experiences. This afternoon defined my friendship with Chris. I am so sad to lose him. My best, Bill

A gentleman by the name of Christopher Plummer passed away today. It was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Someone you know intimately whose every breath and thought that is so like yours or a friend can be someone whose life is … pic.twitter.com/VodBKXm5Uz – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2021

Discovery and New strange worlds Star Anson Mount shared some personal memories he had with Plummer.

Dude, the hits keep coming. I had the extreme pleasure of working with Chris. Committed, imaginative, meticulous in its preparation, and an absolute gentleman at every step. I am very sad to hear if his passing. He will be sorely missed. https://t.co/0P4bUBjOow – Mont Anson (@ansonmount) February 5, 2021

TNG star and director Jonathan Frakes offered a simple RIP with an image of Plummer’s iconic role in Trek.

Star Trek Film actor Simon Pegg shared a clip from the movie Hector and the Search for Happiness, in which he co-starred with Plummer.

The official Twitter account of the Star Trek writers also posted condolences for Plummer.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christopher Plummer. A true legend, and one that has left a mark on our franchise with an incredible villain in General Chang. TEAR. pic.twitter.com/Pgo0i9q5Mw – Discovery writers (@StarTrekRoom) February 5, 2021

DS9’s Chase Masterson weighed in with his thoughts on Plummer’s work in The sound of music.

Because Sound of Music was so endlessly beautiful, I think we forget how powerful a statement it was. What an important role was Captain Von Trapp. A man who could have made the worst choices, but who made the best. Thanks, Christopher Plummer. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/4g3h7G85k5 – Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) February 5, 2021

Other Star Trek celebrities, including George Takei, have retweeted the legendary actor’s condolences and memories.

The sound of music is sad today because Christopher Plummer passed away today. He was a stage and screen giant, Oscar winner for beginners. He died at the age of 91 with his wife of 53, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in the everlasting music, Captain Von Trapp. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

This film holds us in its magnificent hands and takes us in an unforgettable way into the life of the Von Trapps. It’s engraved in my heart. Thank you and rest peacefully. #The sound of music @JulieAndrews https://t.co/hiq17bH8Ls – Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) February 6, 2021

I will never forget the meeting #ChristopherPlummer very briefly a cold autumn evening at TO A very young #JaimzWoolvett & I was filming a scene at the entrance to the @SuttonPlaceHtl We held the doors for him on entering the hotel. We were impressed.

#RIPChristopherPlummer https://t.co/vZMJkY69PA – Nicole deBoer (@Nikki_deboer) February 5, 2021

See more posts about the Star Trek story on TrekMovie.com.