The balloonists, the villagers take flight | News | The daily sun of the villages





Hot air balloons are back in the villages and are ready to fly today after giving residents a taste of Friday’s colorful experience. Balloons were swelling and shining in the evening sky, and a few lucky ticket holders took captive rides before the wind and light rain put an end to the nightly events. I think that’s great, said Jo Miller, who had also seen hot air balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It’s even better because it’s in your backyard, said Miller, of Bonita Village. The festival continues today from 6.30 am to 9 am and from 2 pm to 8 pm at the Villages Polo Club. Activities include hot air balloon rides, balloon glow, entertainment shows, vendors, food trucks, car shows, and a polo show. Tickets have been limited this year to keep everyone safe. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks. The festival doors opened at 2 p.m. Friday. Those who arrived early had the opportunity to meet some of the hot air balloon pilots. I’m very excited, said Ron Martin, one of the Tampa riders. Hope we can fly some. The captive rides were supposed to start at 4 p.m. but due to the wind and general weather this was delayed. Attendees were eagerly waiting, hoping to glimpse the colorful balloons or take a ride in one. At around 5 p.m., the hot air balloons began to be set up, eliciting applause from the crowd. Once the captive rides started, those who bought tickets started lining up to experience being in a hot air balloon. Yvonne and John Stewart, residents of the village of Pine Hills, were among those waiting to go upstairs. Both had done captive rides in Indianapolis before and were excited to try it out again in The Villages. (It’s) very sweet, John said. Love the views once you are there. You can look around you. The views are great, Yvonne added. It was the couple’s first time attending the Villages Balloon Festival. They also had tickets for today, so if they couldn’t take a ride on Friday, they could try again. The captive rides were halted on Friday as light rains began to fall and radar showed weather conditions unsuitable for balloon rides. A few other balloons went for a glow for a short time before being packaged. The weather also canceled the planned balloon competition. Today, weather permitting, there will be more tethered rides, another balloon glow and balloon competitions, in addition to other entertainment. For more information about the event and how to buy tickets, visit thevillagesballoonfestival.com. Editor Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404 or [email protected] Read this story and many more in the Saturday edition of the Daily Sun.







