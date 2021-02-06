The Kar-Jen sisters are currently on vacation as Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi Webster’s 3rd birthday this week. The lavish birthday celebrations were attended by Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, the Kardashians and a few friends.

In her latest post, Kylie Jenner applies Kylie Skin Oil for extra shine and shine. She is seen donning a skinny navy blue bikini from Australian label Sommer Swim.

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in a barely-there navy blue bikini.

The Xena in Sirius halter style bikini top with wrap is worth AUD $ 89 and the bikini bottom with delicate drawstring and gold embellishment is AUD $ 79. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian had worn the same bikini last week in red color!

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khole Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian were on vacation enjoying the beauty of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The sisters end their journey with Keeping Up With Kardashians. The final season will air on March 18.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian turned up the heat in bikinis during vacation in Turks and Caicos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.