Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumars’ ancestral home in Pakistan refuses to sell it at government price: The Tribune India





Peshawar, February 6 The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province refused to sell it at a government-set rate, claiming he would charge Rs 25 crore for the first-rate property which is gravely undervalued by the authorities. The provincial government last month set the price of the four marla house (101 square meters), declared national heritage, in Peshawar at Rs 80.56 lakh. Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square meters. However, the owner, Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would ask the provincial government for Rs 25 crore for the property as the administration in Peshawar approaches him. Muhammad said he bought the property in 2005 for Rs 51 lakh after completing all the formalities required for the land transfer and that he has all the documents for the house. He said it was unfair of the government to set the rate at Rs 80.56 lakh for the property after 16 years. Property was very expensive in the bazaar of Mohallah Khudadad qissa Khwani where the rate of a Marla land was over Rs 5 crore, he said, adding that he would demand Rs 25 crore through his lawyer authorities for the home. “How can a four marla property be sold in said area for Rs 80 lakh?” He asked. Previously, the owner of the ancestral home of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor demanded Rs 200 crore for the six marla (151.75 square meters) property in Peshawar. The government had set the property rate at Rs 1.50 crore. Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is located in the legendary Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the grandfather of legendary actor Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born here. The building, which is in ruins, has been declared a national heritage by the provincial government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s special assistant to chief information minister Kamran Bangash said last month that he hoped the provincial government would come to an out-of-court settlement with the owners of the two buildings for their purchase in order to convert them into archaeological museums, the two structures having already been declared as national heritage buildings. In January, the provincial government approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore to buy the ancestral homes of the two legendary actors located in the heart of this city. The owners of the two buildings made several attempts in the past to demolish them to build commercial places due to their privileged location, but all these movements were stopped because the archaeological service wanted to preserve them, given their historical importance. . PTI







