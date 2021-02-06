Our goal, to repeal agricultural laws: Punjabi actors Dev Kharoud and Binnu Dhillon participate in Chakka jam: The Tribune India





Karam Prakash

Tribune press service

Patiala, February 6 The nationwide “chakka jam” against the three farm bills has seen support from Punjabi actors, singers, doctors and teachers. The three-hour traffic jam saw roadblocks at various locations in the neighborhood on Saturday. Farmers staged protests in 24 locations, including Shambu Barrier, in the district. Notably, the transgender community also participated in the protests. Punjabi actors, Dev Kharoud, Binnu Dhillon and singer Pammi Bai demonstrated near the urban estate on the Patiala-Chandigarh highway as teachers and doctors blocked roads near the village of Passiana. Speaking to young people, Punjabi actor Dev Kharoud said: “Today I am an actor, but my whole family is in agriculture. I mean to young people, not to fall prey to vested interests division tactics on minor issues. Don’t get distracted from our ultimate goal of repealing farm laws. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjabi singer Pammi Bai said: “So far the Prime Minister has remained silent on our 175 farmers, who have lost their lives in the unrest. This insensitivity of the Prime Minister is very shameful for the country. Punjabi singer Pammi Bai. – Stock Photo Tribune. Appealing to young people, he said, “The agitation of the farmers is a peaceful protest, therefore, they should not engage in any violence. Reacting to Bollywood tweets and American singer Rihanna’s post, Punjabi actor Binu Dhillon said, “They should have some awareness. It looks like Bollywood stars were tricked by someone to tweet. Meanwhile, government doctors – under the name “Doctors for Farmers” – also participated in the protest. Dr Diwan Bhullar, who was in Passiana, said: “The constant turmoil of the farmers has become the popular movement. All right-thinking citizens are now on the way to war, to oppose the three draconian farm laws. Teachers from public schools – under the aegis of the Democratic Teachers Front – took part in protests in various parts of the district. Vikram Dev, President of DMF, said: “Teachers in government schools in Punjab have demonstrated from the start against the three Agri bills. Despite the incident of violence on Republic Day, the farmers’ protest is growing day by day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos