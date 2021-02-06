Super Bowl 2021: Amid pandemic, celebrity party scene is MIA

While some stars may appear in stadium suites, the pandemic is putting an end to most in-person events.



When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, there will be no shortage of stars on the field thanks to A-list QBs Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes and an entertainment lineup that includes an artist at half-time. The Weeknd, the national anthem duo team Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church, poet Amanda Gorman and Miley Cyrus, who is headlining the NFL TikTok Tailgate event. Beyond the sidelines? Not really.

Super Bowl LV is shaping up to be a modest celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has effectively crushed the normal whirlwind of events surrounding the big game. That means the crowd of influencers, movie stars, athletes and jet set musicians who typically make the trip for Super Bowl weekend, regardless of which city hosts the host, also widely takes a pass. Some insiders say they are already considering Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl in 2022 when the virus is (hopefully) in the rearview mirror.

The NFL and the Super Bowl Host Committee still host a number of events in Tampa (some virtual) such as an interactive fan park known as the Super Bowl Experience and a Road to Gameday Restaurant Week, but the lineup has been significantly reduced. “We had to remember a number of events that we would normally do. These events that take place [are being held] outside in a distant manner because we want to keep everyone as safe as possible, ”said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills.

Only around 22,000 seats inside the stadium will be occupied (capacity is normally 75,000), of which 7,500 are reserved for vaccinated health workers. Masks are mandatory for all events, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has issued an order making face masks mandatory outdoors. And while in years past it was common to see staff Entertainment tonight, Access Hollywood and Additional work on the sidelines alongside peers from CBS and ESPN, THR has learned that all three entertainment shows will cover the game remotely.

So what is missing? In a typical year, there would be dozens of celebrity-filled events, concerts, nightclub takeovers and trade shows in addition to all of the official NFL sanctioned events. In a party guide compiled by THR for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, there were over 40 rallies, including events hosted by Paramount Pictures, an Endeavor Lounge, magazine bashes launched byRolling Stone, Maxim, Illustrated sports and GQand parties from Pepsi, Fanatics, Barstool Sports and others. High profile events always had AT & T’s or before, DirecTVs’ Super Saturday Night concert which in recent years has featured Beyonc, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters, among others. .

David Spencer, co-CEO of Talent Resources Sports, knows the scene well because his company still has a strong presence at major cultural events like the Super Bowl. He says his team spotted locations in Tampa early last year. However, as the pandemic raged, they suggested their partners exercise caution.

We have advised our brands to go digital and plan for Los Angeles. We are 100% focused on making this the first major major event to come out of COVID, an event that brands can attend and guests can safely attend, says Spencer, adding that they have been granted residency. Sheats-Goldstein and are in negotiations with three Sunset Strip hotels for buyouts. I would never want to put Bob Kraft, Elon Musk, or Steve Tisch in a situation where they’re going to be exposed. It was not our mission to organize a large-scale event. “

The Centers for Disease Control released tips last week on how to participate in the Super Bowl, suggesting that “getting together virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way” to celebrate. For small gatherings with those outside of the household, the CDC recommends outdoor spaces that can accommodate social distancing. Dr Anthony Fauci backed the CDC’s guidelines a few days later, saying, “The one thing you don’t want to do, you don’t want parties with people you haven’t had a lot of contact with. “

Tampa, however, will be far from empty. Thousands of people are expected to make the trip south for the weekend, including Shaquille O’Neal. The big basketball is hosting a live event, Mercari presents the Shaq bowl, featuring two star teams competing in everything from dodge ball and obstacle course to searing challenge. Participants include Olivia Culpo, Anthony Anderson, Diplo, Quavo, Offset, Tim Tebow and Winnie Harlow.

THR also learned that E11EVEN Miami teamed up with Dave Portno of Barstool Sports and Pied Piper Production to host two parties. Presented by E11EVEN Vodka, the E11EVEN x Barstool Sports Pop-Up Parties will take place Friday and Saturday at the WTR at the Godfrey Hotel. Steve Aoki, Tyga, Diplo and special guest 50 Cent are expected.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson posted on Instagram She heads to the Super Bowl on Tuesday but it’s unclear if she’s going to the big game or one of the surrounding events, and it’s likely some of the Chiefs’ many famous supporters could also appear in a luxury suite nearby. of Brady’s wife. , Gisele Bndchen, who will be on hand to support her husband’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Among the many Hollywood fans of the KC team (including Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and Melissa Etheridge), three say THR that they are happy to encourage the red and gold of their homes. Saturday Night LiveHeidi Gardner, from Kansas City, says: “If I could go out there and scream my guts out for them, I would, [but] that does not make sense. I want to stay safe and respectful. “

Rob Riggle, from Overland Park, a Kansas City suburb, says he would love to be in Tampa, but virus complications and ticket availability convinced him to stay home: “That they playing it with too many fans and a weeklong fanfare streak, ultimately it all comes down to what happens on the pitch. “

Good time Star John Amos is more than a lifelong Chiefs fan, he was on the team. During the 1960s, Amos joined as a free agent under Hank Stram, “one of the greatest coaches who ever lived,” he says. Although his tenure on the team was short, Amos named his son KC. “It was a dream come true,” he says, wearing the uniform.

Amos is going to watch from his home in Colorado with some buddies: “I encourage everyone going to the game or planning to see him in a large gathering: wear your mask, wash your hands, have fun , but have a good time It’s not worth putting your health on the line. There will be other games and there will be other Chiefs Championships too, I guarantee that. “

A version of this story first appeared in the February 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.