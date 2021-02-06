Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Welcomes Her Baby Boy; Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and more celebrities send warm wishes





Celebrities send warm wishes as Nakuul and Jankee welcome their baby After a nine-month wait, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta welcomed their first child. It was at the end of 2020 that the couple took to social media and announced they were expecting their first child. Since then, they have shared must-see photos, in which Jankee is seen showing off her plump belly. Now, Nakuul and Jankee have taken their respective social media handles and shared an adorable photo of them holding their baby boy’s tiny hand as they announce his arrival. The couple married in January 2012 and now, after nearly nine years, they have welcomed the little bundle of joy into their lives. Nakuul and Jankee shared a similar photo and wrote: “February 3, 2021 is us grateful and sleepy in equal measure. * Ing: @jank_ee & him” As soon as the couple shared the good news, their friends and industry fans began to wish them. From Kishwer Merchant, Kritika Kamra, Hina Khan to Rithvik Dhanjani and more; everyone congratulates the couple on the arrival of their baby boy. Before we tell you how they wished the new parents, let’s take a look at their adorable snap. Kishwer Merchant wrote: “Share my birthday Congratulations guys.” Kritika Kamra and Disha Parmar left behind a series of red heart emojis. Aamir Ali wrote: “Congratulations my brother … i love jankee n from baby.” Shrenu Parikh commented: “Dher saari shubhkaamnaaein! Can’t wait to see the pretty bwoy.” “Congratulations nakuul jankee. Welcome kid!” Wrote Karan Grover. Hina Khan’s comment reads: “Congratulations Nakul and Jankee” and Krstyle D’Souza wrote “baby mehta”. Rithik wrote: “Congratulations guys.” Check out the comments below: Sharing the happy news in November 2020, Nakuul wrote: “Best friend Once, in an interview with The humans of Bombay, the couple shared their romance and revealed that they were married when Nakuul was 18. Speaking about when he first saw Jankee, Nakuul shared, “My first thought when I saw Jankee was, ‘How amazing life would be if she agreed to marry me. only 18 but my gut told me it was her. We were both training with Shiamak – I saw her there for the first time. I was also interning at BSE and I remember traveling from there to Andheri, strategizing for a first line. “







