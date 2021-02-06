Elizabeth Olsen prefers housework to partying | Entertainment





Elizabeth Olsen would rather clean her house than go to a party. The WandaVision actress who is engaged to musician Robbie Arnett was initially happy with the idea of ​​lockdown when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 and thought it would be fun because she’s so comfortable with it. tackle chores around the house. She said: Domestic life is my comfort zone. I am much more comfortable cooking, cleaning and gardening at home than at a party. For me, domestic life is happiness. When the pandemic started to happen and we had to stay home, I thought to myself, it’s okay, I can do it. I didn’t want to do it for eight months or a year or more, but I thought a month sounded like fun. The 31-year-old star shares a home with Robbie in London’s Richmond district and admits she spends most of her time in the kitchen. She said: My favorite household chore is cooking. But you have to clean while you cook. This is rule number one. If you love to cook, you must love to clean twice as much. For this reason my kitchen should always be clean so I can cook the next thing. Elizabeth and Robbie are currently living in London as she shoots the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie “ Doctor Strange ” in which she plays Scarlet Witch, and she admits that the UK lockdown rules are now getting frustrating. Talk to OK! magazine, she said, “Everything’s closed right now, so it’s weird. There was a time when the restaurants were open for two weeks and I felt like I was running towards them. I couldn’t wait to get out. I feel really frustrated with the lack of human connection that we can’t have these days, but I have to go out every day. I try to get some fresh air. I have to go out and walk or go to the grocery store. We live here together. When I go to work Robbie has no human contact which is miserable. He writes a lot of great stuff, but I can’t wait for the whole world to open up again.

