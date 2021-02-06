Did you know Jennifer Winget appeared in Bollywood movies before ‘Phir Se …’?





Jennifer Winget, the charming actress, who has excelled in her Indian television career, is also emerging as an important part of the Hindi film industry. She had her first film as a lead actress, Phir se, which was released on Netflix in 2018. But did you know that she also appeared in several other Bollywood movies long before Phir se? Keep reading to find out. Films by Jennifer Winget Jennifer Winget had played the role of the lead actress in the Netflix film Phir se, released in 2018. The other main role in the film was Kunal Kohli, who also co-directed it. However, long before Phir se, Jennifer Winget had also appeared in Hindi films, as a child actress. Her first film in the industry was starring Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala in 1995, Akele Hum Akele Tum, where she played the role of a schoolgirl. Also read: The most beautiful cover photos of Jennifer Winget to discover; See the pictures Later, in 1997, Jennifer Winget appeared in the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Jennifer played the role of one of the film’s three main children Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya, with Manisha Koirala and Arvind. His last film as a child actor was the lead role of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in 2003, Kuchh Na Kaho. Also Read: Jennifer Winget Posts ‘Sunshine’ Photos, Hypnotized Fans Say ‘That Look’ Jennifer Winget Serials Jennifers’ first role in an Indian TV series was on the children’s show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. After that she appeared on several shows, but her biggest break was as Sneha Bajaj in the series. Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After this role, she became very recognized among Indian audiences and starred in several TV shows. She has also hosted numerous reality shows, such as Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Dekh India Dekhand Ka Maha Muqabla comedy. Also Read: Jennifer Winget Misses Aneri Vajani Aka Chotu From ‘Beyhadh’, See Photo Jennifer Wingets stars as Kumud in the seriesSaraswatichandra was one of the most beloved roles in TV shows.Saraswatichandrahad a very successful race in 2013-14. Two years later, Jennifer appeared in what has become her best performance yet – the psycho-thriller TV show,Beyhadh. Jennifer wingetBeyhadShe received so much love and acclaim, including praise for her role as Maya, that she was quickly renewed for a second season. The second season ofBeyhadI had so much love and Jennifer also received so much praise. Also Read: Jennifer Winget Teases Fans With ‘Code M’ Season 2, Says ‘Filming Starts Soon’ She made her digital debut with the mystery thriller series Code-M on ZEE5. Code-M Also received a lot of appreciation from its viewers, who also liked Jennifer in the series. The actress recently announced the show’s second season, which is currently in production. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







