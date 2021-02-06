Hollywood is already preparing several GameStop stock projects





An army of Hollywood production companies are already getting to work on an array of projects focused on the recent GameStop stock market chaos. At least three feature films could make history, in which retail traders operating primarily on the WallStreetBets subdirectory would buy and hold huge amounts of GameStop shares in an attempt at “short squeeze” – a coin that would have forced the financial institutions that had bet against GameStop to buy back shares at outrageously inflated prices. As the video game retailer’s share price rose over $ 400 last week, squeeze (in meme parlance) was never quite squoze, and the price has since dropped to around $ 60. The story quickly took on the tenor of a right-wing class war: everyday investors against billionaire hedge funds, underdogs using Wall Street-like tactics to get a little return on the financial collapse of 2008. (Never mind the fact that a hedge fund that bypassed GameStop need to be bailed out by another company, the biggest winner was probably the financial giant BlackRock.) Still, the outlines of the story were ripe for content, and several Hollywood studios were quick to act. January 31, MGM has acquired the rights to a book proposal for The antisocial network by best-selling author Ben Mezrich (the book contract was finalized a few days later with Grand Central Publishing). Based on reports, The antisocial network will focus largely on the WallStreetBets subdirectory, chronicling its rise and chaos over the past week, though details remain unclear. The book is expected to arrive later this fall, although there is no timeline for the film. Mezrich’s book on MIT card counters, Bring down the house was previously made into a movie 21, while Accidental billionaires served as the basis for David Fincher’s Facebook film, Social network. It has also been reported that Netflix was in talks with Dark zero thirty screenwriter Mark Boal for a film that would star Noah Centineo. And Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski had sold his lifetime rights to Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment (Ratner, it should be noted, has been charged with sexual harassment and assault by multiple women; Ratner has denied the allegations ). RatPac has reportedly paid Rogozinski a low six-figure fee, and the studio plans to dramatize the story of his role in the GameStop saga. To top it all, Variety reported that documentary film and television studio XTR has teamed up with production company Optimist for a documentary project on WallStreetBets. Chris Temple is committed to directing with Zach Ingrasci, and they’ve already started a Kickstarter fundraiser and started conducting interviews. Another GameStop project was announced on Friday, with HBO teaming up with producers Andrew Ross Sorkin and Jason Blum of BlumHouse on a movie, Variety reports.) This wave of offers, however, quickly led to tensions among WallStreetBets moderators. As The New York Times reported, screenshots of private chats between some moderators were leaked last week, showing conversations about how best to leverage attention. Some users were embittered about taking advantage of the forum’s notoriety, while Mashable also reported an attempted “coup” by some old mods that came out of the woodwork to try and wrest control of the subreddit. In the end, Reddit was forced to intervene, with an employee using the name sodypop telling moderators in a post on Friday: “After reviewing this situation based on feedback from current and past moderators, we have decided to remove several moderators. at the top of the list which created instability in the community.







