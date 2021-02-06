Boulder County to Switch to Less Restrictive Yellow Level on COVID Dial 2.0 on Saturday Morning





State set to move to less restrictive public health orders Dial 2.0 SaturdayBoulder County Public Health has announced it will move to yellow level restrictions. According to an announcement on the Department of Health’s Facebook page, the yellow upgrade on Level Orange’s new dial on the old dial will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will lift operating capacity restrictions for restaurants, gyms and events. Under the new yellow level, up to 10 people from no more than two households can gather. Restaurants, offices, non-seated outdoor events, indoor seated events, and gyms can operate at 50% capacity, a table detailing the restrictions shows. Counties are eligible for the yellow level if their number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days remains between 100 and 300 and if the percentage of positive tests is not greater than 7.5%. Under the old Orange level, restaurants, gyms and event and entertainment operators can serve indoor customers up to 50 people or at 25% of their capacity. Qualifications for this level included demonstrating that the county had positivity rates of no more than 15%, with somewhere between 175 and 300 people infected per 100,000, on a two-week moving average. The news about the easing of restrictions came after Boulder County Public Health on Thursday announced in a Facebook post that the five-day average of new coronavirus cases continues to decline, with the county recording its lowest rate in end of October. The post attributed the decline to masks, distancing and limited gatherings as more people are getting vaccinated. Boulder County also reported two new deaths and 82 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and two other residents hospitalized with the virus. Chana Goussetis, Boulder County public health spokesperson, said the deaths were identified during a quality assurance process. People were between 80 and 90 years old and lived in long-term care facilities. One of the people died on January 10 and the other on January 13. The new deaths bring the county’s total to 234 people. New cases bring the total to 17,638, according to Boulder County Public Health dashboard. There were 476 people hospitalized. As of Friday, 29 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Goussetis noted that the county tracks the number of hospitalizations in Boulder County, even if they reside in another county. However, the Public Health Total Hospitalization Dashboard only shows the total number of Boulder County residents who have been hospitalized. The University of Colorado at Boulder reported there were four positive test results in testing Thursday, according to its coronavirus online dashboard. There were also 194 diagnostic tests and 682 surveillance tests performed. No campus isolation space was used. Since January 4, 216 positive results have been obtained; 3,079 diagnostic tests and 13,641 surveillance tests. In the Boulder Valley school district, there were 15 active cases and 147 quarantines among 135 students and 12 staff, according to its coronavirus online dashboard. The St. Vrain Valley School District has shown on its dashboard that there were 15 active cases among 12 students and three staff members. Throughout the school year, there were 529 student cases and 210 staff cases for a total of 739 cases. Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 402,714 cases. Among the cases, there were 5,704 deaths, and among them, 5,454 deaths from COVID-19. There were 22,258 people hospitalized and 2,437,626 people tested. Boulder Valley School District Active Cases and Quarantines BVSD elementary schools: Bear Creek: 1 active case; 19 students and 5 staff quarantined

Birch: 1 active case; 16 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Eisenhower: 1 active case; 14 students quarantined

Pioneer: 1 active case; 18 students and 1 staff member quarantined BVSD Colleges: Angevine: 2 active cases; 6 students quarantined

Broomfield: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

Nevin Platt: 2 active cases; 13 students quarantined BVSD high schools: Boulder: 1 active case; 13 students quarantined

Broomfield: 1 active case; 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Centaur: 1 active case

Monarch: 1 active case; 8 students quarantined Other campuses: Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case; 17 students quarantined

Early Connections Child Care: 1 active case; 4 students and 4 staff quarantined St. Vrain Valley School District Active Cases SVVSD elementary schools: Columbine: 1

Hygiene: 1

Legacy: 1

Northridge: 1

Prairie Ridge: 1 SVVSD Colleges: SVVSD High Schools: Erie: 1

Longmont: 1

Mead: 2

Niwot: 1

Horizon line: 2 Other campuses: Career Development Center: 1

Soaring heights PK-8: 1

