YMCA of North Hollywood launches ‘FeedLA’ program with board member





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA City Council Chairman Nury Martinez announced a new “FeedLA” partnership with the YMCA to help fight food insecurity among children in Los Angeles. Sixteen YMCA facilities will provide 1 million take-out meals for children 18 and under, as well as arrange for grocery pickup and contactless meal delivery.

Participants must register in advance online and can do so Here. “Throughout this pandemic, our children have suffered tremendously in their development. The world around them has changed in the blink of an eye,” Martinez said. “As chair of the ad hoc committee on COVID-19, I knew that with additional funding, the YMCA-LA would be able to expand its great food program by one million meals and would also become a hub. learning where additional tutoring students so they don’t fall behind in school. “

Participating sites will also offer distance learning support, including free Wi-Fi for students to go to school or tutoring. In NoHo, the YMCA East Valley at 5142 Tujunga Avenue will participate in the program. The full list of FeedLA hubs is below:

– Anderson-Munger Family YMCA at 4301 W. Third St .;

– Collins & Katz Family YMCA at 1466 S. Westgate Ave .;

– YMCA of the Crenshaw Family at 3820 Santa Rosalia Dr .;

– Culver-Palms Family YMCA at 4500 Sepulveda Boulevard;

– East Valley Family YMCA at 5142 Tujunga Avenue;

– Hollywood YMCA at 1553 N. Schrader Blvd .;

– YMCA Ketchum-Downtown at 2916 W. Eighth St .;

– Mid-Valley Family YMCA at 6901 Lennox Avenue;

– North Valley Family YMCA at 11336 Corbin Ave;

– YMCA Palisades-Malibu at 821 Via de la Paz;

– San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA at 301 S. Bandini St .;

– Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA at 2900 Whittier Blvd .;

– Weingart YMCA Wellness Center at 9900 S. Vermont Ave .;

– Westchester Family YMCA at 8020 Alverstone St .;

– West Valley Family YMCA 18810 Vanowen St .; and

– Wilmington YMCA at 18810, rue Vanowen City News Service contributed to this report.

