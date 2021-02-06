Beauty Coorg Rashmika Mandanna is widely known to be set to make her Bollywood debut with the big budget spy thriller Mission Majnu. The film also features popular Bollywood hero Siddharth Malhotra as the lead male role. Rashmika has been camping in Mumbai for a few weeks to master her Hindi skills.

The Majnu mission went to Lucknow today. The film is based on real incidents and is presented as a film about the biggest covert operation of the Indian secret intelligence agency RAW in Pakistan. Shantanu Bagchi is directing the film, which is produced by acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

