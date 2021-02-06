2020 has aged us all, but Hollywood is battling with these new beauty go-tos

From plasma-energy skin resurfacing to a smoothing ‘neck wash’ by the leading dermatologist for the title TikTokers, four popular new treatments are turning time as industry insiders flock to the docs.



Along with cleaning closets and tasting a variety of home workouts, Safer Home Ordering has given many people the opportunity to indulge in a high dose of self-care. But, if the “Touch Up My Look” filter on Zoom just doesn’t cut it, there’s no shame in a little doctor-assisted fine-tuning. “Our office remains extremely busy with strict COVID-19 security protocols in place,” says Kay Durairaj, a facial artist and cosmetic surgeon whose clients include TikTok stars who appear regularly in her Instagram stories (@beautybydrkay) while experimenting with everything from heavy cheek contours to firming facials. Says Durairaj, “Providing you with natural enhancements by a highly trained medical expert will make you look more refreshed and instill confidence.”

TO GET OFF DARK SPOTS AND PIGMENTATION: BBL HERO

For those who suffer from persistent redness, sun damage, and dark spots on the face and body, the BBL Hero is the newest and most advanced form of Broad Band Light (BBL) with lengths of wave that target melanin to remove pigmentation. “This is a superior treatment that offers comfort, efficiency and speed because it only takes three to five minutes per area and is quite tolerable without any numbness,” explains plastic surgeon Sheila S. Nazarian (nazarianplasticsurgery.com). “Some of my clients even see a reduction in wrinkles with better skin elasticity.” Nazarian recommends two to four sessions of the $ 850 treatment, but sees “a great improvement even after the first”.

FOR A SMOOTHER NECK: “ NECK WASH ” FILLINGS

“We all start to have necks that look like our grandmothers thanks to bending, rotating, exposure to the sun and continuous technological tension,” says Durairaj (beautybydrkay.com). “For those who prefer to avoid surgery, the Neck Wash is my refined technique for activating regenerative collagen growth and creating new, revitalized skin.” Over two sessions six to eight weeks apart, Durairaj injects a filler ($ 775 to $ 850 per syringe) covering a 100-centimeter area of ​​the neck to treat folds, lines, loss of elasticity and crepe texture. The numbing cream is applied before the 15-minute treatment. Expect a smoother neck to last 12-18 months.

A MORE UNMATCHED SKIN: THE “ THE ROCKSTAR ” PLASMA APPLIANCE

Providing a quick pick-me-up, non-invasive plasma energy technology tightens skin without downtime. Invented by dermatologist Tess Mauricio (mbeautyclinic.com) as a nod to its star clients looking for anti-aging rejuvenation before appearances on camera, the branded Rockstar treatment helps improve texture, fine lines and rashes and promotes a lifting effect around eyebrows and eyelids. Using a portable device, Mauricio slides the “magic wand” as she calls it over the face for 30 minutes: “By producing millions of controlled microscopic plasma particles on the skin, it activates our natural wound healing response to help build collagen and make skin plump and refreshed. “Minor redness and subtle tenderness goes away soon after the $ 700 treatment.

FOR ADVANCED FACE CONTOUR: ‘RHA COLLECTION’ FILLER ‘

“RHA [Resilient Hyaluronic Acid] Collection is Filler 3.0, ”says Ava Shamban, the physician who co-founded Skin Five by Ava MD (avamd.com), this new FDA approved filler ($ 800 to $ 1,500 per syringe). “This hyaluronic acid [HA] is processed at a lower temperature, so the HA chains are longer and more similar to our own native HA, allowing it to integrate more dynamically into the skin. Shamban is always impressed with the natural results: “I see more beautiful, much softer contours with this next generation putty. “

1. Macrene Actives high performance lip sealant

Created by dermatologist-scientist Macrene Alexiades, this plant-based vegan lip enhancer uses hyaluronic acid and organic oils to hydrate and smooth lips for a natural color boost and needle-free smoothness; $ 125, macreneactives.com

2. LightStim for wrinkles

First developed by NASA for healing in space, LED lighting technology is FDA approved for its anti-aging benefits. Held against the areas of the face that you want to treat for three minutes apart, this portable device emits warm, relaxing red wavelengths that reduce wrinkles and help skin look younger; $ 249, lightstim.com.

3. Rare Platinum La Prairie Rejuvenation Cream

The newly redesigned cream from La Prairie, leader in skin care, includes its exclusive Platinum Multi-Peptide, a silky concoction designed to smooth, even and strengthen skin; $ 1,525, laprairie.com ER

