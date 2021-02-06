Sabyasachi Mukherjee goes for second round at Bergdorf Goodman

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has experienced a very active pandemic. In addition to giving us weekly drops of her charming collections on Instagram, the designers’ highly anticipated investment deal with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, worth Rs 398 crore, came to fruition last week. And as the world came back from those numbers, the fashion designer announced his next exciting news. From February 18, the brand is launching its second exclusive collaboration with New York-based luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

We had a very good first session in Bergdorf where we sold almost $ 2.5 million worth of jewelry. Realizing the power of the brand in America, Bergdorf invited me to do a second round. I would love to see more Indian designers come to the west and sell their clothes to the great Indian diaspora, which can be found everywhere. It is a testament to the power of the Indian consumer. By selling Indian clothing, Bergdorf is raising the bar for inclusivity, Mukherjee tells me during a late-night Zoom call that helps him operate in the New York time zone. The Indian diaspora and Sabyasachi fans on the mainland would be happy to know that this time around, the brand will also offer clothing, shawls and scarves, accessories and a new line of bags, in addition to its fine jewelry.

Located right next to the Dior boutique in the rotunda, its largest collection to date (250 pieces) will meander in the jewelry section, and on the couture floor. With enough to immerse yourself in the world of Sabyasachi, the part that most fascinates the designer is the launch of his new line of bags, as well as jewelry. There are bins, exciting new shapes, and they’re all a collaborative effort between Calcutta, Milan and Florence, says Mukherjee. Leather from Italy, embroidery and hardware from the Kolkata jewelry workshop, and production in the world’s best workmanship in Italy, come together in this line of bags.

As for jewelry, the designer known for his shock of the top and the bottom, and the mixture of inspirations as if he created a treasure of curiosities, this time he fused high jewelry elements like diamonds with raw coral. or Iranian turquoise jade. Only available at the Bergdorf Goodman store, the entire collection can be shipped to India. When it comes to the huge customs taxes that buyers can have to pay, Mukherjee has one thing to say – it’s what you pay for the news and for being the first owners of limited edition products!

No interview with the designer at the moment can do without the too important question of the balance between trade and creativity. Acquisition of ABFRL of the Sabyasachi brand. One thing was very certain: the brand had a lot of potential. I realized that I wasn’t getting any younger and the brand wasn’t really mine anymore, it was owned by the country as a whole. It was time to make the transition from a mom and a pop business to a more organized business. Many designers don’t make the transition at a convenient time. They either do this when they are probably out of their pocket. Or going through a period of distress with their finances. Or maybe when they get too old. I wanted to transition the business when it was at its peak.

With new rounds of capital, I ask him his plans for the future? I like to do a few things at a time, he tells me, then pulls up a to-do list for 2021, which would make anyone tizzy. We have a giant jewelry exhibition in a luxury store outside of India. We can’t talk about it yet, but it will happen in March. There are ongoing discussions about setting up a jewelry store in the Middle East. We are of course part of the Virtual Vogue Wedding Show and then we have to build the New York store. There are some exciting collaborations that are going to be announced. So yes, the plate is quite full, and I can’t wait to go.

Why such an affinity for New York, I ask? You know what I love about New York is that it’s a bit like Bombay. It is not a city. There are people who like to think of New York as nothing but black and white and steel and gray. But there is a very big belly of New York, it is quite bohemian. Artists, hipsters – I think I’ll find my tribe in New York.