Art Beat: The power of creativity | Culture & Leisure

Art Beat: The power of creativity

1 min ago

Hi, my name is Jacob Mann. I cover Art Beat for the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman.

The stories start in different ways. It began with a posthumous retrospective of creative business owners and ended with another continued use of art by creative business owners as a means of dealing with the pandemic.

I started this week with a dark and important assignment, interviewing the girls of a notable figure in our community. Mary Louise Davis, the woman behind Flowers by Louise passed away in November 2020. I spoke to her three daughters Carla Davis, Jeri Davis and Denise Holliday to gather information for a retrospective article to shed light on her life and legacy .

Since I grew up in the Valley, it would be nearly impossible for me not to know Flowers By Louise. That says a lot about the importance that her flower shop has been exuberant for nearly five decades.

As I spoke to Louises’ daughters about who she was as a person, three important themes emerged at the end of the interview. She was known for her generosity, adventurous spirit, and general creativity.

I think of his creativity. She was extremely creative in all areas, with food with flowers, with just her life, Denise said. She was just an amazing woman everywhere, I think.

It was clear that these three features were just as important as each other, and took into account the reasons so many people drove to remember the store in January. What struck me was the fact that his creativity can be seen as the symbolic soup that the other two have nestled into. That’s my opinion anyway.

I have always loved flowers all my life. I love almost every flower out there … because they are incredibly therapeutic. You’re involved in art, Carla told me during the interview.

In my opinion, she used her sharp and open mind to channel that creativity into a tool for just about everything she’s done in her life. She loved her children creatively, always finding fun ways to take them as a family. She creatively invented ways to regularly give back to her employees and the community at large. In short, his creativity evolved into something more, something that went beyond his immediate space and touched the lives of countless people.

I can honestly tell you Flowers by Louise saved women’s lives I have friends who have told me it saved their lives just being around my mom in the store and around positive women when you work with flowers it’s hard to be crazy because flowers are beautiful, said Denise.

Towards the end of the week, I interviewed Betty Hansen. She runs B Bella Hair Design in downtown Palmer. She is also a multimedia artist who draws and paints on a daily basis. During our interview, she told me that she had started making art more frequently in order to process her emotions in the midst of the pandemic.

I use creativity as my inspiration every day in so many ways, said Betty.

Betty is a cancer survivor, so she knows firsthand what it’s like to look death in the face. This is one of the reasons she strives to work with cancer patients who need to cut or shave their hair. That’s also why she clings to every conversation with her regulars, especially the elders.

Betty uses her creativity in a number of ways, just like Louise did. They both made careers by tapping into this creative energy.

Betty can’t throw a stick across town without hitting someone she knows intimately, just like Louise did, and her daughters continue to do so to this day.

What I took away from all of this is simply this, if you can learn to channel your creative mind, it can take countless forms. It can touch many lives, and those tiny little neurons in your head have the power to shape the world around you, maybe even make history. In the end, what matters most is creativity, it is something that can improve your life, even if it never leaves your home.

