Actor Tom Holland is currently filming for Spider-Man 3. After playing in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, the sequel was postponed until 2021 amid the pandemic. The 24-year-old actor has revealed that the film is the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever to be made.

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 3 Is Most Ambitious Standalone Superhero Movie Ever

Talk to Variety about their next movie Cherry, the actor also spoke about the shooting Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta. “I can say this is the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” he said. “You sit down, read the script and see what they try to do, and they succeed. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie like this. And I’m just right. , you know, again, that lucky little shit that just happens to be Spider-Man in it. We had a lot more filming to do. We started before Christmas and filmed for about seven weeks. We stopped for them. Christmas break and then we started over. I’m just as excited as everyone else. See it, let alone be a part of it. “

Tom Holland Star Spider-Man 3will now hit theaters on December 17, 2021 instead of November 2021.

READ ALSO: Tom Holland Receives Spider-Man 3 Script, Filming To Begin In Atlanta

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.