I’m a big stress eater, says actor Amyra Dastur

Si Ada Mir from Tandav looked familiar, there’s a reason why. The woman who plays her, actor Amyra Dastur, 27, has been the face of many popular advertising campaigns. Remember the new girl in the Pepsi ad or the looking girl for Saxena sahab in the Center Fresh ad? Amyra started her modeling career at the age of 16, then made her Bollywood debut alongside Prateik Babbar, in Issaq (2013). On her Insta grip, she describes herself as completely bonkers while those who meet her say she is super hot! List three things that no one knows about you. 1. I always keep my feet covered because I hate the feeling that they get dirty. 2. I am terrified of flying. 3. I am a big stress eater. Tell us a dream that you saw constantly as a child or while growing up. I always dreamed of being on stage receiving a Filmfare award and passing out because I couldn’t stand the excitement. And your favorite dream …? I always dream of food! A relationship rule that you still follow …? Be honest. Self-discovery during the lockdown …? I love to be alone. On your speed dial are …? Mom, dad and my tailor. What’s the best thing about playing? I play characters that I have never met in my life. A podcast that you like to listen to? Show by Kareena Kapoors, What women Want. And a Health Shot for our readers …? Start your day by drinking three glasses of plain water on an empty stomach. Its excellent for digestion and for good skin. Money or fame, which one would you choose? Happiness. Describe yourself in a hashtag. #BossBabe Bedside stories What’s your perfect breakfast in bed idea? Honey butter waffles! What’s your favorite side of the bed? The middle. What are you wearing in bed? My Batman pajamas. Something that’s always on your nightstand? My night light. What’s the first thing you do when you wake up? Pray and thank God for everything I have. From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos