Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson lead wave of young NFL quarterbacks

Sunday’s Super Bowl battle between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, the NFL’s most successful quarterback of all time, highlights the wave of young QBs who are sizzling the sizzle and catching the attention of Madison Avenue and Hollywood.

Mahomes, 25, is going for his second straight Super Bowl trophy with the Chiefs. This has set up a generational test of willpower between the Chiefs star and Brady, who is going for his seventh Super Bowl ring and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady faces perpetual retirement rumors, even as he ends the NFL convention by playing a Super Bowl-caliber level game at the age of 43.

Mahomes, who signed a massive 10-year, $ 450 million deal with the Chiefs last year, and other QBs are coming in force as other veteran NFL stars are likely to leave the field soon, including Drew Brees. or Phillip Rivers of the New Orleans Saints. , who hung up his jersey after 17 seasons in January. Meanwhile, rising stars like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appear in commercials, game shows, and field film and TV reps at top talent agencies.

Here’s a look at the fresh-faced QBs making waves on and off the grill.

PATRICK MAHOMES

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Representatives: Steinberg Sports and Entertainment; Jacquelyn Dahl from 1UP Sports Marketing

The reigning Super Bowl champion (and MVP) will be on the grill and in commercials on Sunday. Mahomes co-stars with QB Packers Aaron Rodgers and “Jake” brand spokesperson (actor Kevin Miles) in State Farm’s first Super Bowl commercial.

Last year, Mahomes starred in an Adidas commercial, celebrating his roots in a small town in Texas. The quarterback also has endorsement deals with Bose, Oakley, Hunt’s Ketchup (he’s a big fan of the condiment) and Head & Shoulders, where he faces off against Steelers Hall of Fame defenseman Troy Polamalu (and his famous mane ). Mahomes also appeared on the cover of EA’s “Madden NFL 20”.

The 2018 NFL MVP is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes and the young star’s supernatural athleticism has helped him become one of the highest paid players in history. Sport. In July, the QB signed one of the biggest deals to date, a 10-year, $ 450 million contract extension; weeks later, the soccer star became the minority owner of the Kansas City Royals baseball team.

Over the summer, Mahomes was also a staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter, making a video with teammate Tyrann Mathieu and a host of NFL stars, encouraging the league to condemn police brutality and violence against black people. Mahomes and Mathieu have also started a voter registration project in Kansas City. The soccer star was a trailblazer for black players, becoming the second Black QB to win the Super Bowl MVP after Doug Williams in 1988.

LAMAR JACKSON

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Representatives: Felicia Jones; WME for TV and commercials

The 24-year-old Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been lighting up the field stat sheet since his 2018 debut, winning the 2019 NFL MVP award in the second unanimous decision in league history (Tom Brady received this distinction in 2010).

Jackson already had the trophy quite well, having won the 2016 Heisman, beating Baker Mayfield to become the youngest winner at 19. In 2020, he donned his Louisville jersey to star in a Nissan Heisman House commercial.

Lamar jackson

The announcement is one example of Jackson’s business outlook growing off the field. The quarterback is the cover athlete for EA’s “Madden NFL 21”. At a Zoom press conference announcing the news, Jackson said that getting the cover was “a dream of mine since I was a kid, ever since I started playing ‘Madden.’

In addition to video games, Jackson also struck an endorsement deal with eyewear brand Oakley, which outfitted the soccer star with a special visor this season. The QB is also making headlines for a Bose Quiet comfort headphone ad featuring Patrick Mahomes and Panthers receiver Christian McCaffrey. In 2019, he appeared in an NFL All-Star edition of “Celebrity Family Feud” on ABC.

JOSH ALLEN

Team: Buffalo Bills

Representative: CAA Sports

The 24-year-old from central California became the hero of long-suffering Buffalo Bills fans this year when he led the team to their first AFC East Championship in 25 years. Although the team’s Super Bowl hopes were thwarted by Mahomes and Co. in the conference championship game, Allen and Co. fought a respectable fight.

Josh allen

Allen has remained mostly under the radar during his first two seasons with the Bills, but the team’s success in 2020 sets the stage for high expectations this year. He’s sure to see his pop culture profile rise during the offseason. Its approval covenants to date include Nike, New Era Cap Co., Microsoft Surface, and Hyundai. In the backyard of the West New York Bills, Allen is also the pitcher of humorous ads for West Herr Auto Group, which has concessions in Buffalo and Rochester.

BAKER MAYFIELD

Team: Cleveland Browns

Representative: Capital Sports Advisors

The 25-year-old Cleveland Browns star was the number one pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he’s earning his spot on the field – leading the Browns to their first playoff win since 1995 – and further, in as the face of progressive insurance.

The quarterback started in Progressive’s “At Home with Baker Mayfield” series of announcements, which also stars his wife Emily and Browns lineman Jedrick Wills, since 2019. In the spots, Mayfield shows off his acting skills, with line reads that rival the now- retired (but still active) quarterback Peyton Manning. (Hear how Mayfield recounts “that honeymoon scene …” in the “Book Club” spot.

Baker mayfield

The charismatic star also has endorsement deals with Hulu, BodyArmor and Nissan. And he is an investor in the CBD Wellness Company, Beam, who also has former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and golfer Billy Horschel as ambassadors.

Mayfield began his NFL journey as a walker at Texas Tech, before winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy as a starter in Oklahoma.

JOE BURROW

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Representative: CAA Sports

The 24-year-old who made his mark as a varsity player at Ohio State and Louisiana State University had a difficult first year with the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a knee injury in November.

Burrow came to Cincinnati with high expectations after leaping onto the national stage as a star with Ohio State. Burrow then drove LSU to the College Football Championship in 2019, which helped him clinch the Heisman Trophy and made him the NFL’s top pick last year.

Burrow’s big moment of becoming the pros was amplified by the fact that ESPN’s live coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft at the end of April was one of the first big domestic events to be televised in distance as the United States was just starting to adjust to the pandemic lockdown. conditions. The 6-foot-4 QB won the hearts of fans as he sat between his mom and dad on the sofa in the family room and said “yes sir” to the coach more than once. of Bengals Zac Taylor.

Joe burrow

The Athens, Ohio native also made headlines in January 2020, referring to the hard times and hunger that persist in his hometown as he accepted the Heisman, the highest honor in the world. college football.

“I am here for all these children in Athens and Athens County who come home with little food on the table, hungry after school,” Burrow said. “You can be here too guys.”

Burrow has endorsement deals with Nike, Bose, and Fanatics.

TUA TAGOVAILOA

Team: Miami Dolphins

Agency: Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, Athletes First Partners for Marketing

The University of Alabama star skipped his final year with the Crimson Tide last year after being sidelined in 2019 with a potentially career-ending hip injury, without which he probably would have been the NFL’s first choice.

But Tagovailoa rallied solidly and declared himself a candidate for the 2020 draft. He ended up becoming the No.5 pick, landing with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa

The 22-year-old Hawaiian’s story was captured in the Fox Sports 2020 documentary “Tua,” which chronicles his injury and recovery and explores the influence of his pious Christian faith and Samoan heritage. This week, he launched the Tua Foundation, a charitable initiative designed to support youth concerts, health and wellness and other worthy causes in Hawaii, South Florida, and Alabama.

“I sincerely hope that the foundation will have a significant impact for those in need. Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am, ”Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa made endorsement deals with Bose headphones and a muscle milk protein supplement.