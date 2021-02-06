History of the National Super Bowl anthem: list of the best and worst performers of all time

The national anthem can be heard before all kinds of sporting events in the United States, but the Super Bowl scene brings a different level of scrutiny.

With thousands of people in the stadium and millions of people watching the game from home, performing the anthem can propel the stars to new heights or leave them wondering why they agreed to sing.

Here’s a look at the history of the Super Bowl National Anthem, including the best and worst performances of all time, as well as a full roster of every singer from 1967 to 2021.

Who sings the national anthem at Super Bowl 55?

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. The two Grammy-nominated artists have never worked together before, but Sullivan said Entertainment Tonight last month she was “excited” to mix their R&B and country sounds.

“I just hope it brings unity and shows that you can be from two different parts of life and come together, you know, for a good common cause, basically,” Sullivan said.

Best National Super Bowl Anthems

Whitney Houston (1991)

Three decades later, the Houston rendition is still the norm. His version of the national anthem not only left the crowd in awe that day, but also reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s hard to imagine how a singer could top this hymn performance.

Beyoncé (2004)

Before taking over at halftime in 2013, Beyonce debuted the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Houston native made her city proud with her simple yet powerful performance.

This high mark on “the land of the free”? Damn.

Jennifer Hudson (2009)

Hudson set the stage for one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory. Standing in the center of a small circular platform, she sent shockwaves throughout the stadium with her golden pipes.

He was perhaps the closest person to touch Houston.

Demi Lovato (2020)

Lovato predicts in a 2010 tweet that she would someday sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Hey, good call!

She got immediate rave reviews on social media for her performance.

The worst national anthems in the Super Bowl

Aretha Franklin, Aaron Neville and Dr John (2006)

The lineup here looked great on paper. Unfortunately, it was about better not necessarily being better.

As seen above, the most memorable national anthem performances feature a singer with a simple setup. This rule should have applied to Franklin.

Christina Aguilera (2011)

No reasonable person would say that Aguilera has a weak voice. She looked amazing at Super BowlXLV.

However, she botched the lyrics about 40 seconds and had to later issue a declaration on the infamous flub.

“I can only hope that everyone can feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem is still present,” Aguilera said.

Worst Super Bowl National Anthem For Bettors

Gladys Knight (2019)

One of the best-known Super Bowl prop bets is about the length of the national anthem. Usually the clock stops once the performer ends with “brave”. Yeah, about that …

Chaos ensued when Knight sang “brave” twice at Super Bowl LIII. His first “brave” hit the underside, but the second “brave” caught on. Some sports betting paid off both sides, while others stuck to the “brave” first.

Oh, and Knight’s interpretation was pretty good!

List of the history of the National Anthem of the Super Bowl