Entertainment
History of the National Super Bowl anthem: list of the best and worst performers of all time
The national anthem can be heard before all kinds of sporting events in the United States, but the Super Bowl scene brings a different level of scrutiny.
With thousands of people in the stadium and millions of people watching the game from home, performing the anthem can propel the stars to new heights or leave them wondering why they agreed to sing.
Here’s a look at the history of the Super Bowl National Anthem, including the best and worst performances of all time, as well as a full roster of every singer from 1967 to 2021.
MORE: Bets on the Super Bowl National Anthem
Who sings the national anthem at Super Bowl 55?
Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. The two Grammy-nominated artists have never worked together before, but Sullivan said Entertainment Tonight last month she was “excited” to mix their R&B and country sounds.
“I just hope it brings unity and shows that you can be from two different parts of life and come together, you know, for a good common cause, basically,” Sullivan said.
Best National Super Bowl Anthems
Whitney Houston (1991)
Three decades later, the Houston rendition is still the norm. His version of the national anthem not only left the crowd in awe that day, but also reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
It’s hard to imagine how a singer could top this hymn performance.
Beyoncé (2004)
Before taking over at halftime in 2013, Beyonce debuted the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Houston native made her city proud with her simple yet powerful performance.
This high mark on “the land of the free”? Damn.
Jennifer Hudson (2009)
Hudson set the stage for one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory. Standing in the center of a small circular platform, she sent shockwaves throughout the stadium with her golden pipes.
He was perhaps the closest person to touch Houston.
Demi Lovato (2020)
Lovato predicts in a 2010 tweet that she would someday sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Hey, good call!
She got immediate rave reviews on social media for her performance.
The worst national anthems in the Super Bowl
Aretha Franklin, Aaron Neville and Dr John (2006)
The lineup here looked great on paper. Unfortunately, it was about better not necessarily being better.
As seen above, the most memorable national anthem performances feature a singer with a simple setup. This rule should have applied to Franklin.
Christina Aguilera (2011)
No reasonable person would say that Aguilera has a weak voice. She looked amazing at Super BowlXLV.
However, she botched the lyrics about 40 seconds and had to later issue a declaration on the infamous flub.
“I can only hope that everyone can feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem is still present,” Aguilera said.
Worst Super Bowl National Anthem For Bettors
Gladys Knight (2019)
One of the best-known Super Bowl prop bets is about the length of the national anthem. Usually the clock stops once the performer ends with “brave”. Yeah, about that …
Chaos ensued when Knight sang “brave” twice at Super Bowl LIII. His first “brave” hit the underside, but the second “brave” caught on. Some sports betting paid off both sides, while others stuck to the “brave” first.
Oh, and Knight’s interpretation was pretty good!
List of the history of the National Anthem of the Super Bowl
|super bowl
|Year
|Interpreter (s)
|I
|1967
|The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band and UCLA Choir
|II
|1968
|Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band
|III
|1969
|Lloyd Geisler of the Washington National Symphony Orchestra
|IV
|1970
|Al Hirt
|V
|1971
|Tommy loy
|WE
|1972
|US Air Force Academy Choral
|VII
|1973
|Chicago Holy Angels Church Little Angels Children’s Choir
|VIII
|1974
|Charley’s pride
|IX
|1975
|Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band
|X
|1976
|Tom sullivan
|XI
|1977
|None (Vikki Carr sang “America the Beautiful”)
|XII
|1978
|Phyllis Kell of the University of Louisiana at Monroe
|XIII
|1979
|The Colgate Thirteen
|XIV
|1980
|Cheryl Ladd
|XV
|nineteen eighty one
|Helen O’Connell
|XVI
|1982
|Diana ross
|XVII
|1983
|Leslie Easterbrook
|XVIII
|1984
|Barry manilow
|XIX
|1985
|San Francisco Boys Choir, San Francisco Girls Choir, Piedmont Children’s Choir and San Francisco Children’s Choir
|XX
|1986
|Wynton marsalis
|XXI
|1987
|Neil diamond
|XXII
|1988
|Alpert Grass
|XXIII
|1989
|Billy Joel
|XXIV
|1990
|Aaron Neville
|XXV
|1991
|Whitney Houston with the Florida Orchestra
|XXVI
|1992
|Harry Connick, Jr.
|XXVII
|1993
|Garth Brooks
|XXVIII
|1994
|Natalie Cole
|XXIX
|1995
|Kathie lee gifford
|XXX
|1996
|Vanessa Williams
|XXXI
|1997
|Luther vandross
|XXXII
|1998
|Jewel
|XXXIII
|1999
|Expensive
|XXXIV
|2000
|Faith Hill
|XXXV
|2001
|Backstreet Boys
|XXXVI
|2002
|Mariah carey
|XXXVII
|2003
|Dixie chicks
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Beyonce
|XXXIX
|2005
|US Army Herald Trumpets and choirs from the US Military Academy, US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, and US Coast Guard Academy
|XL
|2006
|Aaron Neville, ArethaFranklin and Dr John
|XLI
|2007
|Billy Joel
|XLII
|2008
|Jordin sparks
|XLIII
|2009
|Jennifer hudson
|XLIV
|2010
|Carrie Underwood
|XLV
|2011
|Christina aguilera
|XLVI
|2012
|Kelly clarkson
|XLVII
|2013
|Alicia Keys
|XLVIII
|2014
|Renee fleming
|XLIX
|2015
|Idina Menzel
|50
|2016
|Lady Gaga
|AT
|2017
|Luke Bryan
|LII
|2018
|P! Nk
|LIII
|2019
|Gladys Knight
|LIFE
|2020
|Demi Lovato
|LV
|2021
|Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church
