The matrix: every actor who refused Neo
The matrix might have looked a lot different, as a host of A-List stars turned down the role of Neo before Keanu Reeves was cast. Written and directed by the Wachowskis, The matrix became a surprise cultural phenomenon when it was released in 1999. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace got most of the hype this summer, The matrix turned out to be the most groundbreaking film, paving the way for action and sci-fi with its complicated storytelling and stunning slow-motion visuals.
But getting the film off the ground took a long time. The Wachowskis were critically admired independent filmmakers, but so far had little box office cachet – The matrix was by far their most ambitious and costly project to date. Fittingly, the film’s cast is loaded with talent, from Laurence Fishburne in the enigmatic Morpheus to Carrie-Anne Moss in Trinity Steel. Hugo Weaving also added to his cult movie accolades as cold and menacing Agent Smith.
But the movie works because of Keanu Reeves’ career defining performance as Neo. Reeves is so iconic in the role that it’s hard to imagine anyone else in that leather duster, but it took a while to settle into the cast of the lead role, with a cavalcade of the stars. the brightest in Hollywood refusing the role before Keanu takes the reins.
Will smith
Will Smith was arguably the greatest movie star in the world in the late 1990s. The prince of Bel-Air made him a household name, Smith rose to the big screen, where he found fierce success in films like Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in black. It would have made perfect sense on paper for Smith to take on the role of Neo, but the actor decided to do Wild, Wild West instead, feeling that he was not the right actor for the Wachowskis movie. He was at least partly right, as it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Reeves in the role now, but Smith probably would have done an admirable, albeit slightly more humorous, job in the role.
Smith’s career obviously didn’t suffer too much from the death The matrixbecause it is still one of Hollywood’s biggest draws. However, one must imagine choosing Wild, Wild West more than The matrix It is not a decision that scholar Smith would make twice.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt had made a name for himself in dark, narrative films like Se7en and 12 monkeys, so he was an obvious choice to take on a role like Neo. Pitt even initially agreed to take on the role but backed down after making Seven years in Tibet left him exhausted. Pitt noted that at the time, the film was presented to him as a one-off, not a three-picture trilogy, although he suggested that would not have affected his decision to pass on the role, and he happily admits the role was made for Keanu Reeves.
Pitt would later have his own cult classic and realistic film in 1999 with David Fincher. Fight Club, therefore his decision to transmit The matrix worked pretty well for everyone involved.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio was coming out of his career lap Titanic when we offered him The matrix. It’s easy to imagine the versatile DiCaprio as Neo; indeed, a direct action role is one of the few paths he has not really taken as an actor, give or take Start. Initially excited about the project, DiCaprio decided he didn’t want to tie in with another big-budget, effects-heavy movie so soon after. Titanic.
After taking some time away from the Hollywood spotlight in the late ’90s, DiCaprio would quickly return to the 21st century as one of the most successful movie stars of all time, partnering regularly with Spielberg and Scorsese, and he never expressed regret. for hire The matrix come on, recognizing Reeves was the right fit for the job.
Val Kilmer
Producers of The matrix really wanted Val Kilmer for something, anything. After the Batman forever star turned down the role of Neo, he was offered the role of Morpheus instead, which he also turned down. Kilmer decided he preferred to make the romantic film At first glance about a blind man falling in love than taking the red pill.
Notoriously difficult to work with in the 90s, Kilmer never again took a hit as big as The matrix, and it’s a little hard to imagine the lantern-jawed star in the Everyman role of Neo.
Sandra bullock
After so many Hollywood heavyweights passed the role, there was a point where Warner Bros. and the Wachowskis considered turning Neo into a woman just so they could land Sandra Bullock, who was releasing hits like Speed and A time to kill in the late 90s. The producers weren’t sure if the film would interest even Bullock, but decided to take a chance and sent him the script.
Bullock admitted the script was strong, but didn’t think she was right for the role at the time. Ironically, her friend and Speed co-star would eventually come in and take over the role. Bullock would eventually make his way into critically acclaimed science fiction with Oscar winner Gravity.
Nicolas cage
After spending the 1980s becoming a critical darling, Nicolas Cage’s film roles shifted towards a movie star path in the 90s. Action movies like The rock, Air conditioning, and Face / Off made him a successful movie star – he even almost played Superman – so it shouldn’t be surprising that Cage was approached about facing The matrix. Cage ultimately turned down the role, citing family obligations.
It has become something of a joke in modern times that Cage will take on virtually any role offered to him, as his abundant production has become legendary. It has certainly landed on some winners over the years, like the hauntingly beautiful horror film Mandy and his turn as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, but nothing quite at the level of The matrix.
