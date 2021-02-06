Hollywood Celeb transplanted to Tampa Bay is making progress!





90s celebrity turned award-winning designer Rhonda Shear puts a mansion up for sale and expands her business in Tampa Bay. Tweet this Her magnificent estate known as “Casa de Palm Ahh”, as a tribute to her hugely successful intimate clothing and trendy Ahh Bra style, hit the market this week at $ 9,030,000. It has 5 glamorous bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a large ballroom, the chef’s dream kitchen, a library, a games room, a gym, a theater, an indoor bar, an outdoor kitchen, a saltwater pool / spa and a 50 foot dock, all set amidst a lush tropical landscape and featuring balconies, stunning views, and incredible craftsmanship. This nearly 10,000 square foot waterfront property has hosted Tampa bay the most fabulous and memorable events raising millions for countless causes Tampa bay! Her love for the arts, pet adoption, education, health, fashion and mentoring is evident in each of her extravagant parties filled with guests from all walks of life.

While she and her husband and business partner, From Fagan, downsizing their home, they are also expanding their successful St. Pete-based business, Shear Enterprises, LLC. Over the past 18 years Rhonda Shear’s The award-winning intimate clothing line has become a staple of the national HSN shopping chain and has sold millions to comfort-loving customers around the world. She has also made several celebrity lines, is the author of her first book (Up All Night: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul, Life Lessons from an Accidental Feminist) and continues to keep tabs on her acting career and comedy. Since the emergence of the pandemic, Rhonda has mostly stayed at home, but has been busier than ever … and not just chasing her 5 rescue chihuahuas. She hosts virtual charity events, chats with famous friends on her weekly web show, Rhonda Shear Social Hour, and continues to sell on shopping channels around the world via Skype, Zoom and Streamyard. She is currently writing her first New Orleans inspired cookbook, development of a cookware line, launch of a loungewear brand and opening of a high-end consignment store called (re) Treat in beautiful St. Petersburg city center at1940 Central Avethis Valentine’s Day. Rhonda shear absolutely loves the area and does not intend to leave his beloved Tampa bay anytime soon. Well done to the queen of reinvention who makes movements and brings more love to our incredible community! Shear Enterprises, LLC is a St. Petersburg, Florida based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of underwear, sleepwear and clothing designed by Rhonda shear. RhondaShear.com | retreatstpete.com | RhondaShearSocialHour.com CONTACT: Marie crane, Vice President Shear Enterprises, LLC

E-MAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: 727-540-9800 SOURCE Shear Enterprises, LLC

