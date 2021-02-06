Entertainment
WandaVision brings back Pietro Maximoff played by Evan Peters
Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision” on Disney +.
Disney
Kevin Feige has warned us that the Marvel series on Disney + will have implications for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he kept that promise.
On Friday, the fifth episode of “WandaVision” arrived on the streaming service, bringing with it a major cameo that left viewers with a lot to think about before episode six arrives next week. The reveal not only has ramifications for the sitcom-based TV series, but for the entire Marvel Universe or should I say multiverse.
Now would be a good time to look away if you haven’t seen the latest episode of “WandaVision”.
** Spoilers to come **
The fifth episode, titled “On A Very Special Episode,” our motley team of FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, Dr. Darcy Lewis, and Captain Monica Rambeau comes one step closer to understanding the Westview anomaly.
Meanwhile, Vision, still part of the simulation, but now set in the ’80s, is increasingly wary of the world around him. The neighbors have started to act weird, his twins are aging on their own accord, and his wife, Wanda, while trying to ignore her concerns, only makes them grow taller.
Just as the newly created husband and wife are ready for an overpowered argument, the doorbell rings. Wanda, confused by this turn, answers. Pietro Maximoff stands before the poor, but not only Pietro Maximoff.
Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision” on Disney + with special guest Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff.
Disney
It’s Peter Evans, not Aaron Taylor-Johnson who appears on the other side of the door. The actor has portrayed the mutant Quicksilver in several X-Men films, which until 2019 were owned by 20th Century Fox.
It is suggested that Wanda had no plans to bring her brother on her sitcom sim. After all, only a few scenes before Wanda refuses to bring her sons’ deceased puppy back from the dead.
“You can fix anything mom, fix dead,” remarks one son. After refusing, even curious neighbor Agnes, who is supposed to be pulling at least some of the strings of Wanda’s simulation, asked if she could actually do it.
“I’m trying to tell you that there are rules in life,” Wanda explains to her two boys. “We can’t just get old in a hurry because it’s convenient and we can’t reverse death, no matter how sad. Some things are eternal.”
This statement prompts two questions: Is Vision dead or did Wanda (or someone else) bring him back? And did Wanda accidentally bring back a different Pietro or someone else?
Both will likely be answered before the credits of the last episode in a few weeks.
Already, audiences got a glimpse of what happened before the Westview Anomaly at the start of the episode when Wanda appeared on security camera footage stealing Vision’s body from a secret lab. And there are probably still plenty of Easter eggs to be discovered that provide more clues.
Welcome to the multiverse
So what about this new Pietro?
Before Disney acquired the entertainment brands from Fox in a deal worth $ 71 billion, the two studios struck a deal. Disney could use Pietro and Wanda Maximoff, but couldn’t refer to them being mutants or being Magneto’s children. This is why in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Wanda and Pietro derived their powers from an infinite stone and not genetically.
Passionate viewers may have noticed during Friday’s episode that when SWORD director Tyler Hayward asked if Wanda had a nickname like some of the other Avengers, he was told she didn’t. Wanda has never been called Scarlet Witch in any of the MCU movies.
As for Fox, the studio was allowed to use Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch in their films as long as they made no reference to the Avengers. In fact, Peters’ Quicksilver goes through Peter, not Pietro.
Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff in “WandaVision” on Disney + alongside Paul Bettany as Vision.
Disney
In recent months, rumors have circulated as Marvel executives have hired familiar faces to return in future MCU films.
Disney has already confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return to Electro, from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, which featured Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. And Alfred Molina, who portrayed Doctor Octopus during Tobey McGuire’s turn as the famous webslinger, is also confirmed to appear in the film.
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange is also expected to appear.
There has been speculation that other characters from the MCU, or even previous iterations of Spider-Man, will be joining the cast, but Disney has not confirmed these rumors.
Pietro’s return as Peters indicates that Marvel is already exploring the multiverse. This was teased at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Marvel announced that the Doctor Strange sequel would be called “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
For those who aren’t familiar, the Marvel Multiverse is just a fancy way of saying a collection of alternate universes. They are similar in nature to each other, but have slight variations. It’s a very popular concept in comics because it allows writers to reinvent characters and storylines for new generations.
With Wanda already confirmed as part of the sequel to Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange as part of “Spider-Man 3,” it’s no surprise that Marvel sprinkles breadcrumbs early on. After all, the seeds of the Infinity Stones appeared in “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” long before they were named as such.
Marvel used the Gems of Spirit, Power, Reality, Soul, Space, and Time over the course of a decade, using them to weave new characters and situations that ultimately led to “Avengers: Infinity War” is the highest grossing film of all time. “Avengers: Endgame”.
The introduction of the multiverse in “WandaVision” works on several levels for Disney. Not only are they paving the way for future MCU movies and shows, but the company is also making their streaming content a must-watch TV. Fans should watch these shows if they don’t want to miss the storylines or character introductions that will be incorporated into the feature films.
“WandaVision” may have been the first Marvel project to debut since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in July 2019, but it won’t be the last in 2021. On Disney +, it will be quickly followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March, “Loki” in May and the animated series “What if …?” in summer.
Theatrically, Marvel is set to debut “Black Widow” on May 7, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on July 9, “Eternals” on November 5, and its “Spider-Man 3” co-production on May 17. Dec.
