Actor Armie Hammer is currently in the midst of allegations. The actor has been charged with alleged cannibalism and controversy over abuse. It started when an Instagram user revealed allegedly sexually explicit discussions that had been exchanged between the actor and a woman. Discussions included conversations about sexual fantasies, cannibalism. The screenshots exploded and soon the actor began to receive negative reactions.

He came out of the movieShotgun wedding in the midst of controversy. “I don’t respond to this bullshit, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my kids for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic,” Armie Hammer replied. in a press release to Variety. “Lionsgate supports me in this area and I am grateful to them.”

Now, the Hollywood agency representing Armie Hammer, WME, has dropped him as their client. News was confirmed by Deadline that this happened amid the cannibalism controversy.

Armie Hammer is currently divorcing Elizabeth Chambers. She filed for divorce in July 2020 when she applied for primary custody of their children and shared custody.

