Cultural Council grants to local art groups affected by COVID-19





In an effort to provide direct assistance to cultural organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Palm Beach County Cultural Councilawarded $ 186,191 to several local arts groups using a portion of the counties allocation of federal funds from the CARES Act. Palm Beach County Cultural Resilience Fund, which was announced in October and created in partnership with Palm Beach County, was developed to provide direct assistance to arts organizations affected by the pandemic. >>RELATED: Norton Celebrates 80th Anniversary, Virtual Party, and Auction Amounts ranging from $ 3,670 to $ 25,000 were recommended by an independent panel of local arts, tourism and business leaders, and approved by the Cultural Councils executive committee. Recommendations were made based on the strength of the application, demonstrated financial need, operating income, prior receipt of assistance from the CARES Act, and evidence that the organization serves an inclusive audience. and diverse. Dave Lawrence, chairman and CEO, told the Daily News that the money is essential for local organizations that strive to keep their doors open and pay their employees. “The cultural sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, more than other industries, and many cultural organizations have lost critical funding. In fact, the preliminary investigation into the COVID-19 impact of the Culture Council’s cultural sector that we sent to cultural organizations last summer found that, as of August 20, 2020, the Palm Beach County cultural sector has lost. over $ 48 million in economic spinoffs since the onset of COVID-19, “Lawrence said.” The Palm Beach County Cultural Resilience Fund was a way for us to help local cultural organizations that needed help. critical help during this difficult season. “ He explained that due to federal requirements, organizations had to spend their grants by December 30. “Each organization used the funds for their unique needs, but many of those needs included payroll, production costs for safe in-person or virtual programming, operations, spending on PPE to keep visitors safe. and clients while enjoying these places and educational resources, ”I told me. Receiving this grant was a lifeline, it was what we needed to keep going and paying our artists, Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival co-producer Elizabeth Dashiell said in a press release. Last year we all learned. that the arts are vulnerable, but They are also vital. Thanks to the Cultural Resiliency Fund, we were able to pay production costs, make educational videos and create contextual performances. “ Lawrence wants people to remember the importance of the arts to the well-being and growth of the community. “Right now, there are a variety of ways to support local cultural institutions, whether that be by visiting safely, participating in a virtual class or a show, becoming a member or donating to an organization.” , did he declare. The 15 organizations that received grants are: Delray Beach Arts Inc.

The Palm Beach Chamber Music Society

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum

Lake Worth Cultural Renaissance Foundation

Equal Inc. dba The basic set

Shakespeare Festival at Palm Beach Inc.

The Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphony Inc.

Palm Beach County Youth Orchestra Inc.

Foundation of the College of Arts

Global Education Blue Planet

The Palm Beaches Choral Society

Flamingo clay studio

Delray Beach Chorale dba Schola Cantorum of Florida

Street painting festival

Nat King Cole Generation Hope Inc. For more information on the Palm Beach County Cultural Resiliency Fund, visitwww.palmbeachculture.com/grants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos