Hollywood loses legend with death of Christopher Plummer





LOS ANGELES, Calif.The entertainment world mourned the loss of a legend after the death of Christopher Plummer, the Oscar-winning actor who graced the stage and screen for seven decades but is remembered most for playing the Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.”

Plummer, 91, passed away peacefully Friday morning at his Connecticut home, with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side, according to his management team. “Chris was an amazing man who deeply loved and respected his profession with old-fashioned high manners, self-deriving humor and the music of words,” Plummer manager and longtime friend Lou Pitt said in a statement. . “He was a national treasure who deeply appreciated his Canadian roots. With his art and his humanity he touched all our hearts and his legendary life will last for all generations to come. He will be with us forever.

Plummer has been nominated three times for the Oscars, winning in 2012 for his supporting role in “Beginners” playing a man who is dating late in life. He was also nominated for a Supporting Actor Award in 2010 for “The Last Station”, and most recently in the same category in 2018 for “All the Money in the World”, a last-minute performance replacing Kevin Spacey, which was removed from the film on the misconduct allegations.

This nod made Plummer the oldest artist to ever be nominated for an Oscar. His victory in 2012 made him the oldest person to win an Oscar. “You’re only two years older than me, honey, where have you been all my life,” Plummer said as she accepted the Oscar statuette. He added: “When I came out of my mother’s womb, I was already rehearsing my acceptance speech at the academy. But that was so long ago, luckily for you, I forgot it.”

Despite his long and famous career, Plummer will be forever remembered as Captain Von Trapp in the musical “The Sound of Music”, opposite Julie Andrews. Plummer has often lamented the role, once calling the film “terrible” and too sentimental. But he was never able to escape the connection, and he dipped his hands and feet in cement at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood in conjunction with a screening of the film in 2015. Andrews, in a statement, said: “The world has lost an accomplished actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our working together and all the humor and fun we shared at the over the years. My hearts and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine and daughter Amanda. “

Actor Chris Evans, who co-starred with Plummer in the 2019 film ‘Knives Out’, wrote on Twitter: “It’s truly heartbreaking. What an incredible loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One from my favorite memories of ‘Knives Out’ was playing the piano together in the Thrombey house between two montages. He was a lovely man and legendary talent. “ ‘Knives Out’ director Rian Johnson wrote: “RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his job and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him.” Actor John Cusack, who worked with Plummer on “Must Love Dogs” in 2005, called Plummer “one of the greatest of all time. Had the chance to work with him – and all I did. could think is that I can’t believe I’m working with Christopher Plummer – a hilarious, witty, generous, extremely talented gentleman. “ The Center Theater Group in Los Angeles paid tribute to Plummer, saying he “had had an extraordinary career.” “We were really lucky to have had him join us on stage at the Ahmanson Theater for such inspiring plays as ‘A Word or Two’ and ‘Barrymore’. So long, farewell Mr Plummer, ”CTG said in a Twitter post. Actor Elijah Wood responded on Twitter, saying, “What a legend.” Television producer Phil Rosenthal wrote: “Truly one of the greatest in the world. I had the pleasure of seeing his Iago facing James Earl Jones’ Othello. Unforgettable. Rest in peace, sir.” Actor Lou Diamond Phillips called Plummer “truly one of the greatest.” “A giant in his day. Inspiring on so many levels, but even more so because of his dedication to art and craft even in his twilight years.” George Takei, who crossed paths with Plummer with the Acting Legend’s performance as Klingon Commander in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” wrote: “The sound of music is sad today like Christopher Plummer passed away today. a giant of the stage and the screen, winner of an Oscar for “Beginners” … Rest in the eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. “ His survivors include his 50-year-old wife, Taylor, and daughter actress Amanda Plummer. City News Service

