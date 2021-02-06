Prince Harry and James Corden reportedly filmed rideshare karaoke segment





What do Prince Harry, Lady Gaga, Adele, Will Smith and Michelle Obama have in common? After detection of TMZ cameras The filming of Prince Harry and James Corden on top of a Hollywood double-decker bus on Friday afternoon, People later confirmed that the duo were recording Carpool Karaoke’s “Appropriate COVID Segment” for The late show. “They’ve been friends for years and had a blast,” a source shared with the magazine, adding that there were “a lot of jokes and laughs.” PeopleThe insider’s insider revealed that the duo joined by a full team with three cameras, Harry’s personal security team and a police escort “toured Hollywood and James showed Harry landmarks specials, “and also discussed” Harry’s life in America and his focus now. ” After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who were not on site for the filming, moved to Los Angeles with his one-year-old son Archie last March , before move to Montecito (about 80 miles west of LA) months later. “Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the small town of Santa Barbara, where they can fit into the community while still having a distance and privacy that is hard to find in the Los Angeles area, ”a source close to the Los Angeles area said. couple. Vogue in August. “For this reason, they never intended to stay in Los Angeles.” Prince and Corden’s friendship is hardly a secret like CBS ‘ Late show the host attended the couple’s royal wedding in 2018. “It was so lovely. I have known Prince Harry for seven years now and it was wonderful, ”Corden said on a May 2018 episode from his late night talk show. “It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I have attended. It was beautiful, it was a big deal, it was happy, it was joyful, it was uplifting … Elton was there; he performed songs in the afternoon. George Clooney was there, so congratulations Meghan and Harry on your new Nespresso machine. “ While it has not been revealed when the Carpool Karaoke segment airs, Royal Watchers will surely be tuned in to check on Harry’s vocal skills or, perhaps, his absence.

