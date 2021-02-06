Super Bowl 2022 at Sofi Stadium brings excitement and uncertainty – Daily News

For Los Angeles-area sports fans, the highlight of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida could be the moment after the game is over.

That’s when anticipations for next year’s Super Bowl officially begin.

Super Bowl LVI will be played in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the eighth professional football championship game to be held in LA County and the first time since 1993.

LA organizers say they are moving forward assuming the COVID-19 pandemic will not hamper the 56th episode of the Super Bowl or surrounding events which are critical to maximizing the regional economic benefits of the game.

Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, said on Friday that she was “95% confident” that bans on fans at local sporting events will have been lifted. ‘right here and that the 70,240 seats on the site will be occupied.

“I think we can still have a safe and exciting event here,” Schloessman said. “Will there be any changes? Yes. Do we know what they are now? No.

“There will be different things to do because of the pandemic, and there will be different things to do because of Los Angeles.”

A lot of things about Super Bowl LVI stick around for a year, starting with something as basic as the exact date.

When the NFL awarded the game to Los Angeles six years ago, it was scheduled for Sunday, Feb.6, 2022. But it could be played on Sunday, Feb.13, 2022, depending on whether the league chooses to add a 17th game. on each team’s regular season schedule starting with the 2021 season. Schloessman said a decision is expected next month.

Fan festivals of related activities, NFL sponsored parties, and the Super Bowl-eve league awards show will also take place, and where teams will practice game week.

This year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played in front of a socially distant crowd of around 25,000 at the 66,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with much of the hype discarded or reduced.

At his annual Super Bowl week press conference on Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was thrilled to present its biggest event at the “remarkable” new stadium in Los Angeles, but acknowledged its uncertainties.

“I don’t know what the environments will look like by next year,” Goodell said, referring to the pandemic responsible for more than 450,000 deaths in the United States, 17,500 in LA County.

The Rams and Chargers played their first season at SoFi Stadium in 2020 without any fans in the stands.

“We hope it will be filled with fans, not only in the stadium, but around the stadium and enjoying the facility, and we will return to a more normal pace,” Goodell said of the Super Bowl of the year. next.

“But safety has guided everything we have done this year, and safety will guide this decision as we approach it, obviously making sure to keep participants as well as our fans and others safe throughout this. process.

Planners want to take advantage of SoFi Stadium’s 298 acres of facilities, but are scattering pre-Super Bowl events across Southern California.

Schloessman said the goal will be to “spread the wealth” and help the region recover from the loss of major sporting and entertainment events during the pandemic.

“We were looking on the bright side of it all, which was going to be the first post-COVID event, the first normal event that is going to (have) national and international visibility as the world returns,” Schloessman said.

“It’s a chance to jumpstart the economy, bring back jobs, bring attention to the industries that have been hit the hardest during COVID, which (include) the hospitality industry.”

Schloessman sees the Super Bowl as the start of an extraordinary decade for sports in the Los Angeles area, set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, the 2023 college football championship game, basketball 2024 Western Regional College Ball, 2023 US Open Golf and 2021 Major League Soccer, and 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star games, and hopes to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Bowl LVI Host Committee website will go live on Tuesday February 9 at lasuperbowlhc.com. Fans can sign up to receive event information once it becomes available.