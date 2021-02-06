Connect with us

Amanda Cerny shows her support for the farmer’s protests; says she’s ready to not be a part of Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez lookalike and best friend Amanda Cerny recently joined the train of many celebrities who have expressed support for the farmers’ protests in India. She also searched a Twitter user who said she would not be making foray into Bollywood due to her take on the protests. Amanda quoted the tweet as saying that she was willing not to enter the Bollywood industry because of her opinions.

Amanda-Cerny-Jacqueline-Fernandez

The Twitter user told Amanda that she was ‘officially banned’ from Bollywood for supporting the farmer protests. To this, she replied that although she loves movies, but if Bollywood bans it because she stands up for basic human rights, she is willing to go unseen in the industry. His tweet read: “I love movies. But if Bollywood wants to ban me for expressing my belief in the need for basic human rights, I guess you won’t see me in Bollywood.”

In addition, Amanda also looked into the belief that the opinion of international celebrities in supporting the farmers protests is aimed at destroying India. Amanda’s tweet read: “Who hired the idiots who wrote this propaganda. A totally independent group of celebrities conspiring to end up being paid to destroy India?” The model also searched a Twitter user who trolled pop sensation Rihanna for her opinion during the farmer’s protests. Amanda tweeted, stating: “Wait?!? You say Rihanna isn’t rich enough already and all of the people you listed have been paid?!? If this is all true I wish I was paid too much to be knowledgeable, overall awesome and compassionate human being! Please Venmo me immediately. “

Amanda Cerny had previously expressed support for the farmer’s protest. She had shared a black and white photo of elderly women involved in the protest. Its caption read: “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian, Punjabi, or South Asian to understand the problem. All you have to do is care about humanity. always freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the basics of human and civil rights – fairness and dignity for workers. “

Related Topics: