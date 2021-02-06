Evan Rachel Wood says she has been “alerted to threats” that minor photos of herself will be released





9:10 am PST 02/06/2021



Trilby Beresford



The “ Westworld ” star, who named Marilyn Manson as her attacker earlier this week, shared more information in her Instagram story on Saturday morning.

Evan Rachel Wood shared an additional detail on Saturday morning about his allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Warner. The actress wrote in an Instagram story that she was forced to file a police report last year after learning of a threat regarding the posting of underage photos of herself. “On December 19, I had to file a police report after being alerted to threats by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to post pictures of me while I was BELOW, after receiving copious amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed at Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up’, wrote the Westworld star. She included a copy of the police report, with contact details and personal information blacked out.The Hollywood Reporter contacted Wood’s reps. Further on in Wood’s Instagram story, she resurfaced a Friday post in which the actress provided more details about her experience with Manson. “I was called a Jew in a pejorative way,” Wood wrote. “He was drawing swastikas on my nightstand when he was mad at me. I heard the word ‘n’ over and over again.” She continued, “Everyone around him was supposed to laugh and join in. If you didn’t or (God forbid) called him out, you were no longer victimized and abused. have never been so scared in my life. “ Earlier this week, Wood named Manson as his alleged attacker. She said on Instagram: “I’ve ended up living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail,” and wrote that Manson had groomed her as a teenager and “horribly” abused her for years. Wood and Manson had a relationship when the actress was 18 and Manson 36, and the couple were briefly engaged in 2010. Thursday, Wood sharing a letter on Instagram that Senator Kevin Parker wrote to the Acting United States Attorney General, requesting “a full investigation of the charges” she has presented. Four other women also made claims to Manson again, including physical and psychological abuse, details of which Wood shared in his Instagram Stories. Manson was then dropped by the CAA the day after his label, Loma Vista Recordings, said he would no longer be promoting his current album. It will also no longer be associated with TV shows American gods and Horror show. Manson wrote in an Instagram post this week: “Obviously my art and my life have been the subject of controversy for a long time, but these recent claims about me are horrendous distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how and why others now choose to distort the past, it is the truth. “ He continues to maintain that the allegations are false. February 6, 9:12 am: An earlier version of this story stated that Wood is the star of Westwood. This was corrected in Westworld. February 6, 11:33 a.m .: Updated with more details on Wood’s Instagram story.







