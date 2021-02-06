Britney Spears doc reveals pop star’s first extravaganza was an act of charity

A new documentary on Britney Spears, Framing Britney Spears, aired Friday on FX and Hulu, which looks back on pivotal moments in the pop star’s career, including her high-profile tutelage.

Felicia Culotta, a friend of the Spears and a longtime former assistant, was a friend of the Spears’ family and knew the singer when she was only five years old. “She was a little girl from Kentwood, Louisiana,” Culotta said in an interview. of the new documentary.

Britney Spears during Britney Spears ‘Oops I Did It Again’ Paris Album Launch at Eifell Tower in Paris, France. (Photo by Fred Duval / FilmMagic) FilmMagic

When asked to describe Kentwood, Culotta described it as “just a tiny, sleepy little town”. She added: “Very hospitable and humble … unpretentious. We are who we are. We are not rich, but we are rich in many other ways. We are definitely right in the middle of the Bible Belt.”

She explained that after Spears got her recording deal, her mother, Lynne Spears, called and asked Culotta to travel with her daughter because she needed to take care of her youngest child, Jamie Lynn, in the House. Culotta, having just left his job, agreed to do so for three months and replaced the parents of the singers.

I don’t know if I ever really had a definition of what I was supposed to do with Britney, Culotta said. For a long time they called me his chaperone, and then at one point they wanted to call me his partner, and we didn’t think that sounded right. I was definitely not his mother and I was not his big sister, so we chose the assistant.

Britney Spears ‘friend and longtime former assistant Felicia Culotta was a friend of the Spears’ family and knew the singer when she was just five years old. Hulu / Hulu

Culotta revealed that as Spears’ career began to take off, the singer was still touched by everything and made sure to honor her roots by returning to Kentwood to do something special for her neighbors.

One of the first things she did when she fair was getting famous was … we were home for Christmas and she wanted to go get $ 10,000 in $ 100 bills and she walked through Kentwood and handed out $ 100 bills, Culotta said in the documentary.

And it wasn’t, Hi, I’m Britney Spears. It was, Merry Christmas.

Coaching Britney Spears examines the famous career of pop stars with a special focus on her guardianship and controversial legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Spears has been in guardianship since 2008 after suffering from public mental breakdowns following her divorce from Kevin Federline. At the time, the court approved a deal that gave his father control over his finances and personal decisions, including new contracts. During the first 11 years of the trusteeship, his father was co-curator with lawyer Andrew W. Mallet, who resigned in 2019 from this post.

Culotta, who even made an appearance as a teacher in Spears’ music video for “… Baby One More Time,” says that once guardianship started, her role changed. She explained: My new job, I toured behind the scenes. When I returned it was a different business management and his dad was involved and so they didn’t hire me, the tour company hired me.

I don’t know why the Britney company didn’t hire me, she said. All I know is that maybe they just didn’t know the role I played earlier. So I took a back seat and just did what I was hired to do.

She admitted she didn’t know what was going on, adding that I just don’t know they knew they knew her well enough to realize her decision-making abilities. Just me watching, that’s what I saw.

Last August, the pop star filed court documents asking for her father’s dismissal as sole Tory following Mallet’s resignation because she was firmly opposed to him retaining the role. A social media campaign called #FreeBritney took off and was supported not only by social media fans but also by other celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kacey Musgraves, Cher, Lance Bass and Miley Cyrus.

Months later, in November 2020, Spears’ request to remove his father from his guardianship was denied.