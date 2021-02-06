Kelly Reichardt, first director of the cow, on the daily process of artistic creation

Accept the Robby Muller Prize online this week, ahead of a talk at Rotterdam International Film Festival to celebrate his work, Kelly reichardt seemed delighted with his form.

In its second year, the award took on the appearance of an enlarged Polaroid print with a lone tree, which was taken by Muller on a winter day in Munich in the eighties.

More about Variety

Muller and the award winner both have a knack for capturing landscapes and Reichardt said she studied the close work of late filmmakers early in her career to try to understand the connection between what you dream of and what you dream of. can actually capture.

She recalls making her first film, River of Grass in the early 90s, which focused on her native Miami landscapes, as she perfected her own voice and vision.

I knew I had to train myself for the lenses after this movie because every setup of this camera informed me of what I didn’t know and what I needed to understand, she told the audience online. IFFR Big Talk.

Reichardt added that she also learned to edit during this feature film, under the tutelage of the jack-of-all-trades filmmaker Larry Fessenden.

This debut marked the beginning of many recurring themes in his work, including the lasting impact of businesses on landscapes, society and people.

Many of these landscapes no longer exist in Miami. I remember the first McDonalds under construction and in a very short time the other three corners of this intersection had a subway and three other outlets.

Even as a child, even though I liked food, I felt it was not good. The lots that were there before were missing. There was a strong sense of withdrawal from something that lingered in me as an adult, she added.

The story continues

First cow

His latest feature film, First cow puts the entrepreneurial spirit of the Americas under the lens studied by Reichardts as he examines the ruthless logic of supply and demand in 1820s Oregon.

Her seventh feature screened this week in the Limelight section of the IFFR after a brief run on the festival circuit last year, which kicked off in Berlinale before the pandemic took hold.

The film had a limited US release in March before theaters closed, and in July distributor A24 made the decision to release the title on VOD in July.

At the heart of First Cow are two sweet strangers, King-Lu (Orion Lee) and Cookie (John Magaro), both of whom struggle to make a living when they stumble upon a nearby cow, reputed to be the first of the region. .

They hatched a plan to siphon off his milk and make oily donut-like cakes that soon proved to be a smashed outpost, especially among the ruthless people they stole the milk from.

As Cookie’s character memorably observes: Some people can’t imagine being stolen.

Based on the novel Half Life, written by its regular contributor Jonathan Raymond, the book spans four decades and there is not a cow in sight.

The idea was how to squeeze some of these themes out of the early days of the novel industry so that the Cow allowed that to happen and gave us the vehicle to tie everything else to, Reichardt explained.

Like his other films, Reichardt likes to subvert the genre: there are no macho cowboys in this western, just a tender, interracial friendship between two men trying to get by without hurting anyone.

Because I had already made a western with Meeks Cutoff, I felt much freer and less tied to a genre. I also felt like I wasn’t following in the footsteps of something that had happened to me, I just tried to focus on the characters and how to tell their stories, she says.

Reichardt added that she particularly enjoys these characters given the violent start to the year in American politics.

Who could take another tough one, right? But that’s not gone if you look at these people who stormed the Capitol building last month, they’re like our trappers, those ridiculous men haven’t changed.

While the independent filmmaking community of the early ’90s could hardly be described as the Wild West, Reichardt admits not feeling invited early in her career.

I was heartbroken to find that the independent film community was so unwelcoming. It wasn’t open to women, and it certainly wasn’t gay-friendly either, she recalls.

After the promising reception of her debut, 12 years passed before Reichardt made her second film, Old Joy, which saw her become the first American director to win the IFFRs Tiger Award.

During her fallow feature film period, she says she taught (she is also now a film teacher) and shot Super 8 and 16mm shorts. There was even a working spell on Top Model Americas, a gig she landed thanks to her association with the late Still Alice director Richard Glatzer, whose career has shifted between hit reality TV shows and making independent films and indirectly helped fund Old Joy.

Reichardt is reassured that more and more female figures are being recognized for their work right now, but given her past struggles to secure funding for her early work despite their success, it’s clearly hard for her not to feel cynical. .

There are so many celebrations for women and people of color this year and I think it’s great, but a cynical part of me thinks it’s just Covid? Do they just think let’s just let the women in and give them the awards this year, nobody actually comes to watch the movies that I don’t know, you have to see where the lasting power is.

She adds that it’s a shame that many female filmmakers are only celebrated in retrospect.

It’s good that Agns Varda is now so central to any conversation about independent filmmaking, but at the same time, the work was still there and it wasn’t true when she did.

To show up

Over time, Reichardt has built his own tight-knit community of filmmakers for support, which along with Fessenden and Raymond include independent director Todd Haynes, Christopher Blauvelt his cinematographer from Meeks Cutoff as well as actress Michelle Williams.

Some of this Reinhardt ensemble, including Raymond, Blauvelt, Williams and Magaro, will join the director on her next project, Shows Up, on a group of young Portland ceramicists working on an exhibition.

On Zoom, she shows a small audience of journalists her picture book of visual images from the new project, which are scattered on the floor of her living room. She explains that the book is a guide that Reichardt still uses with Blauvelt to design the basic look, tone and shooting strategy.

And even though she’s still talking about Showing, it’s just as clear that she could be talking about her own work when she says it’s all about getting up and showing up at your desk and that day-to-day process of artistic creation. .

The best of variety

Register for Varietys newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.