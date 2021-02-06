7 romantic songs to choose from and dedicate to your partner





The season of love has started as we recently entered the month of February. And now that Valentine’s Day is approaching too, many couples need to prepare for their celebrations with their other half. As Valentine’s Day 2021 approaches us all, the first day of the week is called Rose Day and the flower has significant meaning. So here is a cute little list of rose-themed songs that you might want to dedicate to your beloved half on Rose Day 2021. Also read: World Love Day 2020: Romantic Bollywood Songs You Can Dedicate To Your Love 1. Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi – The train One of the most popular romantic Bollywood songs of all time is Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi. The song is taken from a 70s movie named The train and featured popular stars of the time, Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. Gulabi Aankhein the lyrics are fun and romantic which makes them suitable for the occasion. The train was performed by Ravikant Nagaich and although covered by many in recent years, the song was originally sung by prominent singer Mohammad Rafi. Also read: Arijit Singh’s ‘Shayad’ to Sachet Tandon’s ‘Humraah’: Romantic Songs Released in 2020 2. Gulaabo – Shaandaar The song Gulaabo was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Anusha Mani. It’s from the 2015 movie Shaandaar, which was directed by Vikas Bahl. Gulaabo is a fun and upbeat song that stars Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and became a very frequently played party song for a while after its release. 3. Gulabi – Romance Shuddh Desi Film director by Maneesh Sharma Shuddh Desi Romanceof Gulabi is a beautiful song that stars the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor. Another of the most fitting Rose Day songs, Gulabi has a very distinctly fresh and cheerful tune and is sung by Jigar Saraiya and Priya Saraiya. Also read: List of songs by Jaan Kumar Sanu; From ‘Dil Mera Churaya Kyun’ to ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ 4. Tera Chehra Mujhe Gulab Lage – Aapas Ki Baat Tera Chehra Mujhe Gulab Lage is from the 1981 movie Aapas Ki Baat. It is sung by popular singer Kishore Kumar and stars Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon in his music video. 5. Bheja Hai Ek Gulab – Shikari Bheja Hai Ek Gulab is from the 2000 movie Shikari and is sung by famous Indian musician Kumar Sanu and singer Asha Bhonsle. The clip features popular Bollywood actors Karishma Kapoor and Govinda. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Slow-Motion Video on ‘Pareshaan’ Song Is Adorable 6. Phool Gulab Ka – Biwi Ho To Aisi Phool Gulab Ka is a very fun and charming romantic Bollywood song from the 1988 film Biwi ho to aisi. Rekha and Farooq Shaikh performed there and are sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Mohammed Aziz. 7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh – 1942: A love story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh is a hugely popular romantic Bollywood song which starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in its video. The song is from the hit movie 1942: a love story and was sung by Kumar Sanu. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







