The South London school where an Eastenders idol, the Spooks actor and Nigel Farage attended





London is full of celebrities. You don’t have to travel far across the capital to find actors, singers and politicians in its 32 arrondissements. One school, in particular, seemed to educate a large number of well-known faces. Dulwich College in South London has hosted many high-level alumni who once graced its halls. Rupert penry jones

(Image: Congratulations)

The 50-year-old actor has appeared on numerous prime-time shows, but many people remember him for his role as Adam Carter in Spooks. The BBC spy series follows the exploits of Section D, an MI5 counterterrorism unit. He appeared in five series of the show before going on a dramatic release. The actor is also known for playing Clive Reader in Silk and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel. He is married to actor Dervla Kirwan and the couple have two children together. Nigel Farage:

(Image: Farage / Twitter)

Known for his Eurosceptic views, the 56-year-old politician has led the Brexit Party since 2019. Before that, he led UKIP and was even a member of the European Parliament. The outspoken politician has provoked a range of emotions in the electorate and while some fervently approve of his policies, like the pot, many are against them. It may surprise some to learn that he attended a fee-paying school, as he was often seen as having a down to earth image. He was also pictured drinking pints and smoking. He has married twice and has four children. Nigel harman

(Image: BBC)

The actor conquered the nation playing hard-hitting Dennis Rickman on Eastenders. He joined the show in April 2003 as a member of the Watts family. The character had a difficult childhood, and his identity was unknown for most of 30 years. Viewers later found out that he was the son of “dirty” Den Watts. He went on to marry his adopted sister Sharon (Letitia Dean), which led to him repeatedly running into ex-boyfriend Phil Mitchell and ex-husband Grant Mitchell. He left the show in December 2005, dying in Sharons’ arms after being stabbed. The 47-year-old later appeared at the Babylon Hotel, Downton Abbey and Mount Pleasant. He particularly enjoys theater and directing and has appeared in Guys and Dolls, The Caretaker and Shrek The Musical to name a few.







