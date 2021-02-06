“El Planeta”: Film review | Sundance 2021

Amalia Ulman’s funny feature debut stars the writer-director opposite her mother in real life as an impoverished couple getting rid of misery in a post-financial crisis town on the Spanish coast.



Multidisciplinary artist Amalia Ulman makes a particularly idiosyncratic first foray into feature films with The planet, a captivating throwback to the shaggy aesthetic of micro-budget ’90s New York indies that plays like Gray Gardens with a hint of early Almodvar. Ulman and his real mother Ale play a small family unit in the Spanish seaside town of Gijn, living beyond their declining means in willful denial as the foundations crumble beneath them. The plot is haphazard and interspersed with winding twists and turns that don’t always pay off, but there is a distinctive voice in the deadpan, poignant humor in the story’s collision of self-delusion and cheerful resignation.

The natural chemistry and ease of the relationship between the writer-director and her mother are at the heart of the film’s quirky charm. She drew on their own past experience of poverty and homelessness, as well as the 2013 tabloid case of “The fake Ricas, “mother and daughter con artists who pretended to be well-heeled socialites until it came time to settle the overdue bill.

The other decisive asset of The planet is his keen sense of place. The New York-based Ulman was born in Argentina but raised in Gijn on the northwest coast of Spain, which becomes a wider incarnation of the lingering bite of the financial crisis, its storefront-lined boulevards empty spaces covered in graffiti and for rent. panels. Shot by Carlos Rigo Bellver in vivid black and white with a descriptive eye for composition, the off-season town skillfully reflects the decline in the lives of its main characters from the opening image of a dark, overcast sky.

Mara is first seen wrapped in her fur coat, struggling along the seaside plaza in the wind and rain, awkwardly balancing online shopping as she returns for her daughter Leo, a fashion student. back from London to help her recently widowed mother as she faces eviction. Leo (short for Leonor) is featured in a cafe, the mural of the galleon behind it gives the scene a fun visual pop of meeting a potential client (sci-fi director Nacho Vigalondo) for what appears to be his first attempt at work sex. But his offer of minimal fees hurts the transaction.

At home in their modest apartment, Mara is busy “freezing” her enemies, cursing them by cutting names out of the newspaper or writing them down and dropping them in the cooler. She is much more saddened by the loss of her cat who has become nostalgic for cell phone videos than her husband, who left her shortly before her death. Meanwhile, the radio reports information about the sewage that has spilled into the waves and Martin Scorsese comes to nearby Oviedo to accept the Princess of Asturias award. (The director received this annual arts honor in 2018, although The planet is not specific about its timing.)

Using playful screen wipes to mark stage transitions and a tone-appropriate plinky-plonky score by DJ Burke Battelle, who composes under the name Chicken, the film strings together vignettes of the unstructured days and nights of Mara and Leo. .

Leo receives a Skype call from a fashion editor (Saoirse Bertram) offering him a stylist gig on a Christina Aguilera comeback cover shoot (“She’s going for a sort of Solange Knowles vibe, I guess”). But she would need to pay for her own plane ticket to New York, with the exhibition supposed to be the reward.

The mother and daughter walk into the stylish local restaurant that gives the film its name, Mara lying about Leo’s alleged huge international Instagram following and his career in demand while telling the waitress to bill for the meal at a politician boyfriend, who may or may not exist. She does the same while being fitted for a gown for Scorsese’s gala, not seeming troubled by the dressmaker’s reminder that they will be demanding payment soon. Ditto for the groceries she orders over the phone.

At the end of the film, once the electricity in the apartment is cut off, Mara reveals during a phone call how she was fucked up on child support by a divorce lawyer, without the help of a social worker and, as a housewife, is not eligible for unemployment benefits. But The planet is far from the social realism of Ken Loachian.

Above all, the young girl Mara continues as if everything is going to be solved by magic, she learns English, dreams of going to Argentina and taking tango lessons, makes a mistake using oranges as Dolly Parton breast implants and ignores them. her daughter’s concerns about having only cookies and pastries. eat as a “dissociated diet”. When Leo tells her to watch out for her reckless credit fraud, she seems calm: “I don’t have a retirement plan. If I get caught, I will have free food and housing.”

Leo is slightly more aware of the reality that is approaching them. She sells her sewing machine and hand sews her punky-chic clothes with scraps of fabric and pieces of junk, including a top with a clear plastic chest window. “I don’t know, feminism? she said, explaining the look to her mother.

While Mara is shoplifting, Leo chats with Amadeus (Chen Zhou), a handsome Chinese man from London who runs his uncle’s store. This leads to a promising first date, but it’s only after sleeping together that he casually reveals that he has a wife and a son.

Some of the dialogue feels semi-improvised, especially in the scenes between Mara and Leo, who benefit immeasurably from the relaxed spontaneity of Ulman and his mother. The film’s vagueness in terms of conventional narrative feels right for its snapshot of two adrift, keeping up appearances while brushing aside pervasive fears of their dire financial situation.

In her first acting role, Ale Ulman is particularly charming, arming herself against grim reality with her fur, sunglasses, (fake?) Burberry handbag, and impeccably groomed hair. There is an unconsciousness of fantasy in Mara that gives her a slight touch of Norma Desmond or Blanche DuBois, although her arc is never played for pathos or melodrama. Low-key comedy remains mostly ineffective, almost subversively, even when the circumstances get completely dire. It’s a disarming touch that a carefree mother-daughter shopping spree at the mall precedes the inevitable fall from grace.

Scorsese’s gala offers a fun coda, with an informative video showing Spanish monarchists on one side of crowd control barriers and Republican protesters on the other, all kept a safe distance from arriving VIPs. It’s a devious nod to the 1% shock absorbing isolation. In the midst of it all, flying high on a masquerade she doesn’t intend to give up, is Mara, resplendent in the dress she had made for the occasion. As she and Leo fall victim to the economic recession and its increasingly diminished opportunities, their refusal to define themselves as poor gives them radical dignity.

Venue: Sundance Film Festival (World Dramatic Competition)

Production companies: Holga’s Meow Pictures, Operator, Memory

Interpretation: Amalia Ulman, Ale Ulman, Chen Zhou, Nacho Vigalondo, Saoirse Bertram

Director-Screenwriter: Amalia Ulman

Producers: Amalia Ulman, Kathleen Heffernan, Kweku Mandela

Director of Photography: Carlos Rigo Bellver

Costume designers: Fiona Duncan, Amalia Ulman

Music: Chicken

Editors: Katharine McQuerry, Anthony Valdez

Sales: UTA

82 minutes