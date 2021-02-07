Laal Singh Chaddha is a passionate project for Aamir Khan and therefore he devotes all of his time to editing this film and keeping it ready. The film is scheduled for a Christmas release and the superstar personally makes sure of this along with the director.

Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan are working every day to complete Laal Singh Chaddha post-production

A source close to the actor said: “Aamir Khan and the director of the film Advait Chandan are sitting on the cut every day for Laal Singh Chaddha to make sure the movie is ready in time for a Christmas release. Aamir Khan has chosen to turn off his phone to avoid distraction in the middle of his work and is in serious work mode. “

He is determined to meet his deadlines and more than keeps his promises. It’s a project the actor has been pursuing together for years and it’s what gets Aamir’s full attention.

The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead female role. Scheduled for a Christmas 2021 release, the film is directed by Advait Chandan.

