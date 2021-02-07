Theater missing? This actor’s witty memories are the next best thing





This time last year, Joseph Millson was in his element, playing paterfamilias from George Banks to Mary Poppins in the West End. The show provided a good salary, an overjoyed audience, and a chance to show off courage: a gift for comedy, a strong presence, and a good old-fashioned appearance. When the pandemic struck, this relatively cushy concert turned into a familiar story of battling a financial calamity. The 46-year-old took a job in a supermarket, started teaching and recording radio dramas for the BBC from my wardrobe, he revealed in a recent interview. One of the little pities of the dark Covidian year is that it gave him time to write Work, that entertaining and joyful memoir of his days spreading his wings as a young actor. One year by chapter, he honestly reflects this progress of the hopes engaged, with all its ups and downs. Suddenly, it distills on the page some of the thrills of the scene that the public will have missed lately. Even in the heart of the matter, Millson has a stranger’s eye, by turns amused, astute, and impressed. It opens with a vignette of Hollywood glamor. The scene: The Bahamas, March 2006. The occasion: A birthday party for Daniel Craig hosted by the producers of Casino Royale (in which Millson played an MI6 agent). Craig greets him shouting: Yes! Another f —— actor! Welcome! He shoves a big cigar in my mouth, slaps my back and bounces back to the dance floor. He then returned a decade to his first paid acting job, having spent three years living off milkshakes and baked potatoes in drama school. His beginnings? A hilariously sounding touring musical production by David Copperfield. His excavations: A small, dark child’s bedroom atop a large hostile family home. His first entry as Steerforth left him stranded on the stage of Liverpool’s vast Empire, waiting for other actors to join him. For two long minutes, I made noises like a cow in labor. Unlike the autobiography of a recessed star, there was no reassuring trajectory. A semi-celebrity looks up when Millson lands a regular role in Peak Practice in the late 1990s. But for our tenacious work hero, fortunes come and go, slogs the thing. A season of RSC’s Spanish golden age sees him triumph in Stratford and Madrid with plenty of bacchic revelry after opening hours to celebrate, but when he reaches the West End the pay turns out to be so tight that ‘he finds himself inquiring at a nearby McDonalds work. .







