Entertainment
Jackpot succeeds at Planet Hollywood Resort
What could be better than celebrating a birthday in Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend? Win big – very big.
The Visitor won a progressive jackpot of $ 325,651 on Friday morning when he hit a royal flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a press release from Caesars Entertainment.
The player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said he has just become a new father and owner and will apply the winnings to both efforts.
Winners in the Las Vegas Valley
California
A bet of $ 25 turned into $ 10,000 on a video poker machine.
I mean… what a hand to draw with a $ 25 bet on Super Ace Bonus 5 playing video poker !! pic.twitter.com/FQeSjeaNnB
– California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 4, 2021
Fremont
An 88-cent round paid $ 12,011.32 on Dancing Drums.
Don’t you just love when a bet of $ 0.88 turns into $ 12,011.32 !? pic.twitter.com/HuW1M9sTbf
– Casino Fremont (@fremont) February 3, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Ray and Jaclyn celebrated their recent marriage with a jackpot of $ 12,805.
#Newly weds #WINNERS Ray and Jaclyn $ 12,805 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #honeymoonvibes #congratulations #caesarsrewards #caesarsentertainment #harrahslaughlin pic.twitter.com/qmwgEl7rek
– Harrah’s Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) February 6, 2021
Joanie’s Jackpot
Playing $ 200 per hand, a client of the Eastern and Windmill site won $ 16,000 after the arrival of four aces.
Orleans
A guest won $ 10,000 with four 3s and an ace.
Talk about a raffle!
One lucky guest hit four 3s with a kicker for that $ 10,000 jackpot! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/QM86nzzC71
– orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 3, 2021
The Plaza
Two Royal Flushes each cost $ 20,000.
Winner alert! This lucky guest won $ 20,000! #PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino
For a full list of winners, visit https://t.co/YIoIP4baiE pic.twitter.com/fBUYRV0UKc
– Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 3, 2021
Big Winner Alert! This lucky guest won $ 20,000! #PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino
For a full list of winners, visit https://t.co/YIoIP4baiE pic.twitter.com/12HACBp3ZD
– Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 4, 2021
An 8-spot on Caveman Keno paid out $ 12,480.
This lucky guest won $ 12,480!#PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino
For a full list of winners, visit https://t.co/YIoIP4baiE pic.twitter.com/SEkMLcIfTy
– Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 6, 2021
Contact Tony Garcia at [email protected] or 702-383-0307. To follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.
