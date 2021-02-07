Dan Levy’s mom calls out her childhood bullies before ‘SNL’ debut





Dan Levys’ mom, Deborah Divine, has a fierce message for some of her childhood bully sons. Levy will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time tonight alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Divine shared a tweet on Saturday morning to commemorate the occasion, writingThis goes to the bullying punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin mate in the summer of ’96 – simply because he was different. Well, after all these years, I only have 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” “, She added. The “Schitt’s Creek” star, 37, retweeted her mother’s sweet note, simply write, The mothers Twitter’s parents seemed to genuinely appreciate the call. “I love a mom who has a list of mean people with their child,” a mom wrote. “I have mine and it will accompany me to my grave. My queer kid is amazing. Just like yours.” Another added, “In my experience, it’s all weird kids who end up ruling the world 🙂 they find their way!” This isn’t the first time Divine, 61, has shouted at her son on Twitter for his accomplishments. On the day the Schitts Creek finale aired, she shared a touching tribute to her son on Twitter which then brought her son to tears on live television in an appearance for The Late Late Show with James Corden in April. Deborah Divine and Dan Levy in 2016. George Pimentel Today, I regret every worrying second in the ’80s, wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to spin, she wrote. I had no idea he was going to throw this old world ass to the curb and create a whole new one. @danjlevy Levy retweeted the post, adding this. I love you mom. “I was a complete mess. It killed me completely. I was about to be fine, Levy told Corden after reading the tweet live on the show. It was the last day. I was feeling a lot of emotions, I was trying to keep them in check. And then my mom tweeted that and I read it and I just fell apart. He added: It’s been a lot of years, which I don’t think is a bad thing, but it was heavy. It’s pretty huge for someone to hear, he added. And I think for her to say this so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too, because it’s the power of support and it’s the power of encouragement and acceptance, I think there is still so much fear associated with this day with parents staring at their queer kids and wondering if they are going to be successful. “For her to say that and defend me that way, it’s very beautiful. And beautifully written, might I add.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos