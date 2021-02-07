Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut talks to Arnab Goswami about global plot to target India amid agricultural unrest
In an exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network on the ‘The nation wants to know’, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut spoke of the recent controversy that sparked after Greta Thunberg’s “protest toolkit” went viral, citing the presence of an international plot to destabilize India.
“This great revelation that has come down to us defaming the nation would be a very polite way to describe it. It is a brutal attempt to break up India. It is God’s blessing that Greta Thunberg, by accident in because of his condition or something, has committed this. It’s such a big conspiracy. Since the beginning of this demonstration, I say that it is not an agitation of the farmers, it is a conspiracy. I also approve have sent me ultimatums which do not call farmers “terrorists”, I have lost about 12-15 crore rupees for such marks. Every day I get summons and lawsuits against me, but today I have the proof in the hands of this environmentalist about this so-called farmers’ protest, ”Kangana said.
“ International funding ” in farmers’ demonstrations
“Poetic Justice, which is the foundation behind this movement, donates funds to people around the world from London and other places. They urge people to gather in their respective places. This is a terrorist movement that started in September. Poetic Justice, which funds the movement, its founder is based in Canada but in India, its head called Dhaliwal wrote this: “I am a Khalistani, you may not know about me because Khalistan is an idea, it is a living movement that breathes. movement towards an independent Punjab ”. This man is at the head of the movement. Likewise, Rihanna who is an American pop star remained silent when such an attack was carried out against her own government (Capitol Hill). She had to charge Rs 100 crore or more for tweeting about the farmers’ protest. Where does all this money come from? “Kangana asked.
Read: Kangana questions ‘international funding’ in Farm Stir; Talks about the role of “ poetic justice ”
Kangana on ‘code words’ in Greta’s document
Kangana also talked about the use of certain “code words” in Greta’s document. “They write here that we have to finish Yoga and India Chai completely. It sounds like code words to me. For the Prime Minister or other people. If not, what do the Laws have to do with it? with Yoga and Chai? ”The document also mentions“ Do not look openly at Khalistani, ”she informed.
“We have to protect our country and these kinds of planning that are done by Modi ji, that end yoga and tea – he’s the one who spreads yoga. Obviously, they are planning the assassinations of rulers here, because such an environment has been created that if the police fire even a single bullet in self-defense, there will be serious repercussions and these terrorists will be protected at the level international. Right now, we can see how sensitive our country’s position is and how important these leaders are to us, “she added.
Read: Kangana Ranaut talks to Arnab, describes ‘international plot to divide India into pieces’
Kangana alleges China’s hand
Holding China as the main culprit in all the propaganda, Kangana said. “Today, big Indian trade magnates like Ambanis, Adanis come forward and make Aatmanirbhar (autonomous) India, who will suffer the most? China will be hurt.”
“An evil exercise is taking place in this country, this kind of communism is considered demonic practices these days. This practice has become so powerful that it has even hijacked American politics. Greta’s movement has a lot of money. and it’s happening everywhere. These people only highlight one percent of the farmers, who are mostly Khalistanis and have spread such a perception around the world that international pressure has started to mount on India. “
Read: Kangana Ranaut talks to Arnab Goswami and exposes ‘godfather of plan’ to defame India
Read: Kangana Ranaut talks to Arnab; Levels Serious ‘100 Cr’ Claim on Rihanna’s Tweet
