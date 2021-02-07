WandaVision actor doesn’t think Jimmy Woo is missing in Thanos Snap





WandaVision’s Randall Park Explains His Theory As To Why Agent Jimmy Woo Couldn’t Have Disappeared During “The Blip” Years After Infinity War

WandaVisions Randall Park, who plays Jimmy Woo, doesn’t think his character is missing in the Thanoss snap. WandaVision is Disney + ‘s first TV entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The genre-delving meta series follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they journey through the history of the sitcom and expand their family in the mysterious town of Westview. Although their suburban neighborhood seems innocent at first, the spectacle becomes more and more sinister as questions arise about how and why they came to town. FBI Agent Jimmy Woo made his first MCU appearance in Ant Man and the Wasp. He served as a parole officer for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who was under house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War put it in contradiction with the Sokovia accords. Although he tried, and failed, to catch Scott violating his parole, Jimmy was in good spirits and friendly. He appeared again in WandaVision as one of the first to discover the Westview anomaly after a witness protection informant disappeared. This led to Jimmy being one of the leads in the Wanda and Westview investigation.The ant Mansuite andWandaVisionThe Marvel Cinematic Universe experienced the Thanos snap, which wiped out half of all living things from existence for five years. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Ask by Insider whether Jimmy was the victim of the snap, Park admitted he didn't know, saying he asked but "never had a clear answer"However, he revealed his own theory: that Jimmy didn't disappear because he started a card trick in WandaVision that he was seen trying Ant-Man and the Wasp. In the mind of Parks, "He had to have this time"in order to learn and master the trick. The park theory is decent based on the limited information we have about the character. However, he himself admitted that the trick only caught him "A few days"to learn as an actor, then Jimmy wouldn't necessarily have needed the full five years to perfect him. Whether or not their character is present during those years seems important to actors, however, like Kat Dennings (who plays Darcy Lewis) also builds his own story with the WandaVision writers. In this case, they also decided that Darcy was not the victim of the snap. Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) hasn't disappeared either. This is known because he became director of SWORD during these five years. This makes Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) the only member of the WandaVision the supporting actors who had disappeared, at least among those outside the city. This further emphasizes Monicas' connection to Wanda; they both disappeared during those five years, and they both came back mired in grief (Wanda after losing Vision, and Monica for the unexpected loss of her mother). "The Blip," as Thanos Snap is known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, looms large WandaVision. Beyond making a connection between Monica and Wanda, the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame seems to have been what put Wanda on the destructive path that trapped Westview. The events of the Blip years might not be as important to Jimmy Woo, but it was clearly a traumatic time for all residents of the MCU, whether or not they were missing. Perhaps the MCU will explore more of The Blip's effects on non-superpowered characters like Jimmy in a future project. Next: WandaVision Theory: Monica's Thanos Bond Is Why She Was Drawn To Westview Source: Insider









