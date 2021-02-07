New cases, hospitalizations continue to decline





California has the lowest weekly average of new COVID-19 cases since December 1 and the fewest hospital patients with the virus since December 11, the latest signs of the decline in a massive wave of cases and deaths have started in winter and during the holidays. California counties reported 14,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to data tracked by this news organization. The state now has a seven-day average of 14,708 daily cases, the lowest since December 1. In a recent peak on January 10, the state had an average of 44,629 new cases. Los Angeles County, the most populous and affected state in the state, reported the largest share of those with 4,426 new cases on Friday, followed by San Diego County with 1,453, Orange County with 1,028, then of Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Hospitalizations have also been on the decline – the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell 3.1% on Thursday, to 12,863. This is the fewest hospitalized patients since December 11 and a drop of 41% from the January 6 peak. The number of patients in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19 also fell 5.6% on Thursday, to 3,432. This is the fewest intensive care patients since December 16 and a drop 42% compared to a peak in early January. California also took a welcome milestone on Friday, passing its 4 millionth dose of vaccination administered. The state administered 4,199,626 doses, or 61.7% of the doses dispensed in the state. This milestone comes amid questions about equity in vaccine distribution. Statewide data has not been released on the race and ethnicity of those vaccinated, but numbers from Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties show Latinos received a small share of doses although they are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Despite the improvement in the number of cases and hospitalizations, deaths continue at near-record levels in California, where counties reported 536 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, for a seven-day average of 489 deaths daily. Deaths tend to lag behind trends in cases and hospitalizations. Los Angeles County reported the most deaths on Friday with 225, followed by San Mateo County with 41, San Diego and San Bernardino with 39 each, followed by Orange and Santa Clara counties. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County has led the way with 328 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths for a total of 104,076 cases and 1,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic. San Francisco has reported 313 cases and 17 deaths for a total of 31,857 cases and 345 deaths. Alameda County has reported 220 cases and nine deaths for a total of 75,395 cases and 1,030 deaths. Contra Costa County has reported 214 new cases and 10 deaths for a total of 58,462 cases and 552 deaths. And San Mateo County has reported 148 new cases and 41 deaths for a total of 36,599 cases and 436 deaths during the pandemic.

