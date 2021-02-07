Bollywood spin & quirky one-liners: UP Police blitz a rage on Twitter | Lucknow News







Inspired by a popular song Tu haan kar ya na kar tu hai meri Kiran from the Bollywood film, Darr, the police hammered out a bold message for stalkers and jilted lovers that NO from the heroine Kiran to her suitor, Rahul Mehra, is the last word. And to cross the line would be a criminal act. More and more celluloid innovations by UP Police are in vogue. Clips like that by Dilwaale Dulhaniya Lejaynge (DDLJ) showing Simran sprinting over a railway platform to catch a train with a statutory warning Getting on a moving train can be dangerous. LUCKNOW: Driven by hit Bollywood songs, sassy one-liners interspersed with bold headers, the UP Fonts campaign blitz on Twitter to get a strong social message has set social media on fire.Inspired by a popular song Tu haan kar ya na kar tu hai meri Kiran from the Bollywood film, Darr, the police hammered out a bold message for stalkers and jilted lovers that NO from the heroine Kiran to her suitor, Rahul Mehra, is the last word. And to cross the line would be a criminal act. More and more celluloid innovations by UP Police are in vogue. Clips like that by Dilwaale Dulhaniya Lejaynge (DDLJ) showing Simran sprinting over a railway platform to catch a train with a statutory warning Getting on a moving train can be dangerous. A poster for the movie, Jab We Met, where the hero Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are on a bicycle with a helmet on has been posted by the UP police with a cheeky twist and a Jab We Hel-met pun.

The Wordsmiths working on the UP Police Twitter account create more surprises with a brilliant turn of phrase, making them perhaps the only police handful to launch a campaign against social malaise like patriarchy, workplace harassment, sexual assault and raise awareness of road safety. For gender sensitivity, a meme on the eve of Makar Sankranti shows a man’s kite hovering over a woman’s kite, but with a strong message that women have greater responsibilities like s ” take care of children and do multiple tasks. Likewise, a meme of US Senator Bernie Sanders has also been used to raise awareness of crime against women. Likewise, a small clip of the touch-me-not plant that shrinks to touch carries a bold caption Uninvited Touch is violence against women and a punishable offense.

The UP Polices social media unit has been properly equipped to respond to public grievances and counter rumors in order to uphold law and order. A dedicated team led by official agents is monitoring him around the clock, said ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, head of the social media cell of the UP police.

ADG Women and Child Safety Organization Neera Rawat said: We are complementing our offline campaign on gender awareness with a concerted online campaign to reach more citizens.

Speaking to TOI, the UP ATS additional SP, who also runs the UP police / WPL Twitter account, Rahul Srivastava, said: This is the first attempt in the country where the police have launched an engaging campaign on social media through Bollywood songs, sketches and animations on sensitive and sensitive issues such as patriarchy, sexism, prejudice and gender stereotypes.

