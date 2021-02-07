Two Netflix ‘Cheer’ cheerleaders charged with sexual misconduct involving minors





17:28 PST 02/06/2021



through



Sharareh Drury



The arrests of Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., 25, and Mitchell Ryan, 23, come nearly five months after fellow Cheer star Jerry Harris was federally charged with producing child pornography.

Two cheerleaders who appeared in Netflix docu-series Cheers were arrested this week in separate criminal cases relating to allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors. Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., 25, was arrested Wednesday in Virginia and charged with felonies for taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communications device to solicit sex, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department . The inquest indicated that Scianna met a young man via a social media platform and arranged to meet the minor for sex, and Scianna is currently being held without bond in Chesterfield County Jail. Mitchell Ryan, a 23 year old member of the Navarro College cheering team featured in Acclamation, was arrested Wednesday in Texas by the Coppell Police Department. He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault on a minor in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in July 2020, according to Dallas County Sheriffs Department records. Ryan posted bail Friday morning and was released, also according to the archives. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Scianna Jr. and Ryan for their comment. Ryan’s attorney, Jeremy Rosenthal, told USA Today, “It has been a nightmare for Mitch and his family. We look forward to Dallas County hearing the truth and this case being over.” These accusations come nearly five months after Acclamation starJerry Harris has been charged with producing child pornography. In December, Harris was indicted on seven more counts of sex crimes involving minors. An indictment made public by lawyers for two of Harris’s alleged victims,cityspeakChicago Sun-TimesHarris said was charged with seven counts of child pornography and sex crimes involving multiple victims, which alleges misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas. The 21-year-old star of the Netflix series was originally accused of producing child pornography, according to the US Attorneys Office, Northern District of Illinois. He has remained in detention since his arrest in September. The first season ofAcclamationpremiered last January on Netflix.







