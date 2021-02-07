Michael B. Jordan honors Chadwick Boseman after record-breaking Last Actor SAG Award





Spike Lee reflects on Chadwick Bosemans' Da 5 Bloods performance Spike Lee discusses the great reunion / goodbye of Chadwick Boseman in his Netflix movie 'Da Five Bloods'. Michael B. Jordan pays homage to his late friend and costar Chadwick boseman after another historic achievement by the actor. The Creed star shared an Instagram post on Friday after Boseman made history the day before with four SAG Prize nominations, becoming the first actor to do so in film categories in a single year. In addition to nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Film for Both Da 5 bloods and Ma Rainey's black background, Boseman received nods for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a lead role for My Rainey and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his turn as Stormin 'Norman in Da 5 bloods. Jordan posted pictures of the two films on Instagram, writing, "4. Always raise the bar. I miss you, buddy." Boseman, who died in August at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, is expected to be a major contender throughout this year's awards season for My Rainey and Da 5 bloods. His performance in the first, especially as ambitious and brash trumpeter Levee, was a resounding success and should pay off. a posthumous Oscar nomination for best actor. Jordan, who starred alongside Boseman in Marvel's Black Panther, previously paid tribute to the deceased actor in a touching Instagram post in August, writing: "I've been thinking about every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, everything that's huge.

