Bollywood quiz on stars who became producers





1# Anushka Sharma is not only a talented actress, she has also produced hits like NH10. Name his production company. 1. Flyingg Starr production default

2. Clean Slate Filmz default

3. High-tech industries default

4.Dreamz unlimited default 2# Shah Rukh Khan’s love for films led him to start a production company named Dreamz Unlimited, of which Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza were also co-owners. It was later renamed _____? 1. Green Chillies Entertainment default

2. Red Chillies Entertainment default

3. Excel Entertainment default

4. Eros International default 3# Dhanush made his directorial debut with Paa Pandi. His production company is known as ___? 1. Wonderful films default

2. Rajshri Productions default

3. Y Not Studios default

4. Ayngaran International default 4# Khiladi from Bollywood Akshay Kumar has delivered many hits under his banner. Can you name it? 1. Gemini Studios default

2. AVM Productions default

3. Cape Of Good Films default

4. Telefilms Balaji default 5# The Sky Is Pink, which received three Filmfare awards, was produced under this banner created by Priyanka Chopra Jonas 1. Excel entertainment default

2. Hari Om Entertainment default

3. Ghost films default

4. Images of purple pebbles default 6# The company is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and his first venture was cult favorite Dil Chahta Hai. 1. Ghost films default

2. Excel Entertainment default

3. Eros Entertainment default

4. Vishesh Films default seven# Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan produced Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, under their banner. Name the banner. 1. Paramount Pictures default

2. Illuminati Movies default

3. Gemini Studios default

4. High-tech industries default 8# The production house has films such as Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe in its kitty. It was founded by John Abraham. 1. John Entertainment House default

2. JA Entertainment default

3. Production house John default

4. Mica production house default Less than 6 correct You should have known better. What about you on Google? His interesting stuff! More than 6 correct Filmi Keeda has bitten you and you are clearly following the Bollywood news. Resume the quiz Main image credit: Clean Slate Filmz, Excel Entertainment

