Sonic the Hedgehog Games Keeping Dr. Eggman Voice Actor





The longtime Dr. Eggman actor in Sonic the Hedgehog games and TV shows confirms he’s sticking with the series for the foreseeable future.

There has been a lot of news lately about several key members of the Sonic the hedgehog voice cast moving away from the series. In January, it was announced that longtime voice of Blue Blur Roger Craig Smith would be stepping down from the role, but it looks like Mike Pollock, the actor behind Dr Eggman for nearly 20 years, is not going anywhere. In addition to Roger Craig Smith, Cindy Robinson has confirmed she will be stepping down as Amy Rose, and ColleenO’Shaughnessey has said she will not be voicing Tails in the upcoming one. Sonic prime show for Netflix. With the quick fire exits, it looked like Sega was cleaning up the house, and many fans started to worry that Mike Pollock was next, but the actor eased the tension on February 5 by tweeting, “You didn’t. not heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games! “ RELATED: Original Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor Wants to Return to Role Pollock has been a fan favorite ever since he reprized the famous Dr Eggman role in 2003 and his tweet was greeted with plenty of party gifs of the egg-shaped doctor dancing merrily and laughing with manic delight. Yet while the news that Mike Pollock will still be Dr. Eggman for the foreseeable future has been the cause of much celebratory action on Twitter, many fans are still unsure why much of the rest of the world Sonic the cast has been dropped. You know what they say: the more the merrier! You haven’t heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games yet! Please prepare your ears accordingly. If you guessed the opposite, SURPRISE !!!! Now, if you will excuse me, I have to stock up on lozenges. – Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 6, 2021 There has been speculation that Sega is considering using the cast of the Sonic movies for upcoming video games. This would ensure consistency between the two mediums and could also explain why Mike Pollock is staying as Dr. Eggman. While Ben Schwartz, who already had a video game vocal experience with 2013 Turbo Super Stunt Squad, could be happy to pick up the Sonicmantle in video game form, Jim Carrey, the top actor who plays Dr. Eggman in the movies, is more likely to stick to the big screen. If this is indeed the case, then Roger Craig Smith would not be required as Sonic, Sega would still need someone to voice his nemesis, hence the maintenance of Mike Pollock. Of course, at this point it’s all just speculation as replacement cast members for Sonic, Tails, and Amy have yet to be announced. Additionally, it’s not technically known if ColleenO’Shaughnessey came out as Tails in video games, or if the actor just won’t be involved in the Sonic prime Netflix show. Anyway, there have been a lot of changes in the world of Sonic the hedgehoglately, but fans can rest easy knowing the villainous Dr. Eggman will continue to greet Sonic with the same nasty laugh, courtesy of Mike Pollock, whom they’ve come to know and love. MORE: 5 Things Sonic Prime Should Keep From Games Xbox Series X Beat PS5 and Switch in UK Hardware Sales for January 2021

