Christopher Plummer’s 10 Most Memorable Screen Roles

Legendary actor Christopher Plummer, who first appeared in Step hitin 1956 and continued to impress the publicKnives Outin 2019,was a stage and screen veteran whose career spanned seven decades. Nominated for three Oscars, the classically trained Thespian didn’t win an Oscar until he was 82 (and at 88, he was the oldest actor ever nominated for one), proving to the world that he was its most formidable and vital in the last. decades of his life, an unusual feat for any actor.

RELATED: 10 More Movies To Watch With The Cast Of Knives Out

Known for playing everything from soldiers and spies, to villains and historical figures, many of his fans believed the versatile actor would delight the world with performances in his tenth decade. His most famous character, that of dashing Captain Von Trapp inThe sound of music,has become a symbol of courage in the face of intolerance and continues to be the crown jewel of an acting legacy that includes some of the most memorable performances ever presented.

ten General Chang

TheStar TrekThe franchise has had many iconic villains, from Khan to Queen Borg, but perhaps none are as artfully intelligent, charismatic, and ruthless as General Chang fromStar Trek VI: The Unknown Country,one of the last films to feature the entire cast ofStar Trek: The Original Trilogy.

Plummer made Chang a war hawk determined to create war with the Federation, as imposing as Commander Worf and as aristocratic as Captain Picard, several years before either of these figures was known. for its brute force and its oratory brilliance. Chang was a selfish quote from Shakespeare, and he succeeded in achieving the impossible; the public was as deeply rooted for him as they were for Kirk.

9 Captain Von Trapp

Arguably his most famous role to date, Captain Von Trapp was the imperious widower who gave guardianship of his seven children to a brave housekeeper (Julie Andrews) with whom he later falls in love.

RELATED: Music Sound Revamp (If Made Today)

Although Plummer found the maudlin movie,often referring to it as “The sound of mucus”, his performance was anything but. Watching the slow metamorphosis of his character from dictatorial daddy to a kind-hearted lover and freedom fighter continues to be a master’s study in acting. Plus, watching Von Trapp tear up the Nazi flag has united viewers against tyranny for generations, and undoubtedly will for many more.

8 Sherlock holmes

With his aquiline features, dapper demeanor and aura of intelligence, it’s no surprise that Christopher Plummer played the world’s greatest sleuth, Sherlock Holmes in Murder by decree. The fact that Plummer is not British did nothing to stop him from making a usually aloof character charismatic and attractive.

Paired with the incomparable James Mason as Dr John Watson, Plummer makes the most of his ability to turn dyspeptic men into sympathetic thugs. He is at his best at finding clues and ideas because only he, a master of speech, could make the sound believable.

seven William Fawcett Robinson

Even in this forgotten 80s classic, Plummer played his part with all seriousness, elevating the drama material of the Romantic period.Somewhere in time and doing more than just a piece of plush. As William Fawcett Robinson, director of Elise McKenna (Jane Seymour) at the turn of the 20th century, he was an antagonist of the film’s hero (Christopher Reeve), a time-traveling playwright who falls in love with McKenna’s portrayal. .

When the loving man appears in 1912, he must woo his muse at the risk of the wrath of Robinson, who takes an interest in her both as a meal ticket and as a life partner. But Plummer naturally gives what would be a complexity and dignity typical of a romantic leaf, and audiences care as much about Robinson’s future as they do about the two lovers who live happily ever after.

6 Reverend Jonathan Whirley

Plummer played a lot of villains over his long career, and he was so good at it that he often made them more interesting than the heroes. InDredge,a parody of famous television police procedure, he played Reverend Jonathan Whirley, a morally corrupt televangelist who (while wearing goat leggings) had become a cult leader (aptly named PAGAN, People Against Goodness And Normalcy ).

Whether it was Plummer’s idea of ​​making his sadistic Reverend laugh during the most gruesome manifestations of violence or not, he became all the more frightening because of his utter lack of empathy, and he stole the show. funny guys like Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks.

5 Champs Hal

Plummer won his first and only Oscar at age 82 for playing Hal Fields, a character based on director Mike Mills’ father in the film.Beginners,about a man who introduces himself as gay after deciding that he wants to live the last years of his life being true to himself.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies Streaming On Netflix

Plummer imbues Hal with warmth and gravity, and acknowledges the impact of his character’s decision on his family. Of particular note are the scenes between him and his son (Ewan McGregor), where he presents other sides of himself, knowing that they can be dismissed.

4 RaymondSwan

As Svangeli-like Raymond Swan, Plummer cooks up an entire meal with the role of a producer and film agent, who brings Daisy Clover (Natalie Wood) out of obscurity and transforms her into a popular child star. Suffering from an inherited mental illness (for which her mother is institutionalized), she has blackouts after a breakdown of her hand, and each time Swan forces her back to work.

Referred to as the “Princess of Darkness” in the film, Plummer is both oilseed and dashing, intimidating and manipulative. With his frigid demeanor, he’s the perfect counterbalance to Clover’s manic personality.

3 Harry reikle

Before there wasBad Santa,Christopher Plummer played Harry Reikle, a mall Santa Claus who stages a bank robbery but is foiled by a sharp bank teller (Elliot Gould). Determined to take revenge, Reikle begins to follow him and a terrifying cat-and-mouse game begins, continuing until Reikle’s imprisonment and ending in a decisive confrontation.

Plummer is disturbedThe silent partner,the last of the tense ’70s thrillers, and delivers a performance unlike anything its fans have ever seen. From dressing in various disguises to beheading a woman with an empty aquarium, he pushes gullibility to the limit but manages to never sound so ridiculous.

2 Harlan thrombey

It makes sense to present a distinguished actor like Plummer as an eccentric mysterious writer who lives in a house that looks like the set ofIndexand has a tumultuous relationship with his family who are trying for money. Harlan Thrombey is the greatest puzzle of all, with untimely death at the center ofKnives Outand sets in motion machinations that affect every character around him.

RELATED: Knives Out: 10 Potential Sequel Titles Hidden In The Movie

For a lesser actor, the role of Thrombey might have faded into the background, especially given the large and talented ensemble cast. But having Plummer in the role, as a friend, father, or piggy bank to each of his family members, makes the thriller’s reach believable. A great man for a great movie, in his last great performance.

1 J. Paul Getty

The role of John Paul Getty rose to fame due to the controversy it got mired in when Kevin Spacey left the project over accusations of sexual misconduct. Fortunately, Christopher Plummer made it memorable for other reasons, and his efforts earned him an Oscar nomination for his contributions.

Not only did he bring the proper distinction to the role of a historical figure, but he also mixed the sympathy of a worried grandfather, desperate to find his kidnapped grandson, with the cruelty of a titan from the industry not to cross.

NEXT: Christopher Plummer’s 10 Best Performances, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes



following

Star Wars: 5 Coolest Grand Jedi Masters in Canon (& 5 That Didn’t Deserve Rank)







About the Author